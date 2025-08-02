Home > Sports > Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price

Matheus Doria, a defender of Club Atlas, took the chance to comment on the event and criticized Cheuko for not acting appropriately.

The event brings up a number of issues and concerns around security procedures and player environments when working with elite athletes like Messi.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 2, 2025 13:14:50 IST

Lionel Messi’s always calm demeanor was changed forever after the disciplinary committee for the Leagues Cup suspended his bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, for one month.

The day of the incident

The incident came to a head following a 1‑0 victory by Miami over Club Atlas in a Leagues Cup match on July 30, 2025 when Cheuko reportedly ran onto the field trying to break up a post game dispute between the players while not credentialed to enter the field. There is no mention of Cheuko in the disciplinary bulletin, however, many reputable media sources, including ESPN, quickly identified Cheuko as the individual, who has traveled with Messi since they were together at PSG and moved to Florida in 2023.

The Leagues Cup rules for improper conduct in the technical area led to a ban for Cheuko from all technical areas (meaning Cheuko cannot sit on the bench, be on the field and must have a special pass to be on the pitch) and an undisclosed fine to be paid by Inter Miami CF.

First time? No

This was not his first run in with sanction: earlier in 2025, Cheuko was banned from standing on the MLS touchline by Inter Miami, although his role on the security detail remained in effect. Club Atlas defender Matheus Doria used the opportunity to weigh in on the incident, chastising Cheuko for not acting in the proper capacity. “He doesn’t have that permission as player,” Doria noted.

For Messi and Inter Miami, the fallout went beyond “disciplinary optics.” With the team still in group stages, now there are even more questions surrounding the player security who is responsible, enforceable boundaries, and for the proxy protector like Cheuko. While Cheuko maintains a devoted fan base fond for his viral sideline tackles, martial arts accolades the Leagues Cup ruling highlights the thin margin between personal loyalty and violating organizational construct.

“Stay Home To Avoid Rape” Posters By Ahmedabad Traffic Police Spark Public Outrage
