Lionel Messi To Join These Indian Cricket Legends At Wankhede: Check Full List

Lionel Messi will play in a seven a side exhibition format cricket match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, on 14 December 2025, as an unrealistic piece of news that has sent the internet stratospheric. The Argentine football superstar, and current Inter Miami player, will be in the country, albeit as part of a promotional tour, that occurs from December 13 to 15, with confirmed locations of Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

The Cricket Gods meet The God of Football

Organisers are finalising all the arrangements for what will be a once in a lifetime event that may see the greatest player in football take on some of cricket’s Indian royalty: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. While Rohit and Sachin are both from Mumbai, so they are likely to participate, Dhoni and Kohli are not out of consideration, they are just awaiting the diary compatibility. If it does go ahead, it will also mark Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he played in a friendly against the Argentine national team in Kolkata. Reports state that the Mumbai Cricket Association has also already fielded inquiries from event planners reserving the stadium for this event. Although the idea of Messi swinging a cricket bat in exhibition is bizarre in itself, it’s what makes it so exciting. Already fans are asking: will he bowl? take a boundary? or even hit a cover drive against the likes of Tendulkar or Kohli?

Marketing strategy

Regardless of the spectacle, the event also highlights Messi’s increasing global brand appeal, as well as sport’s ability to conjure the sort of cross disciplinary magic that will connect athletes across sports. Whether this is some fun goodwill initiative, some viral marketing play, or simply something ridiculous, it will have a high probability of joining football fans, and cricket fans, in an unexpectedly wild and chaotic crossover.

And in this regard, Mumbai’s winter wind might blow in more than just sea air this December; it may bring with it running cheers and leather on willow from Messi himself. The official schedule is still being sorted, but the buzz is real, and there is no denying that 14 December 2025 Wankhede Stadium, will be an important date in exhibition sports history.

