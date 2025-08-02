Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung min has made it official that he will leave the club this summer, wrapping up a tremendous decade long journey in North London. In a Seoul press conference, Son described the announcement as “one of the most difficult” decisions he has faced in his career, explaining that he came to Spurs at 23 years old with limited language ability and leaves as a “grown, proud” man.

His Tottenham Journey

Son made 454 appearances for Tottenham and scored 173 goals with more than 100 assists to follow. He developed into one of the all time greats of the club, putting end to a 17 year drought without silverware by lifting the UEFA Europa League in May 2025. Son has not confirmed his next destination, though there is strong speculation he will join Los Angeles FC in MLS or clubs in Saudi Arabia. LAFC has reportedly been actively engaging with Son and may offer him a Designated Player contract notwithstanding Son’s likely salary requirements that may fall outside typical MLS budgets.

Son’s Farewell Match

Tottenham’s new head coach Thomas Frank has publicly stated his love for Son and referred to him as a “true Spurs legend” and he said his exit was perfectly time allowing him to leave on a high at the peak of the Europa League triumph. Spurs may lose their talisman; they appear comfortable in enabling Son to leave the club, realizing the intangible and commercial value Son has in terms of joining the club and brand, especially in Asia. Son’s influence will remain while the club does their Asia tour including the last friendly vs Newcastle United in Seoul where Son is expected to play in his potential farewell farewell match.

As the transfer window runs through the first part of September, Tottenham still have one year left on Son’s contract. They may want to do a transfer now instead of losing him for nothing in 2026. Son leaves Spurs with a feeling of immense gratefulness towards the club and fans and is hopeful that everyone accepts and respects his departure and in proper time by outlining his wish to move for a new challenge and motivation as he goes into the end of his playing career.

