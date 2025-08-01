Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

Jadon Sancho’s chaotic Manchester United odyssey could shortly be set to conclude. Sancho signed for United in 2021 for a hefty £73 million, and after very high hopes, none of them developed into a footballer who could consistently score goals which are his only job in a team. In loan stints for Chelsea and back at Borussia Dortmund, Jadon scored 12 goals in total, very poor considering the pedigree or squad he was in.

United trying all ways possible to get rid of Sancho

Chelsea paid a £5 million penalty, behind closed doors to avoid any form of compensation, when Sancho was transferred out a few months ago, they just had to pay £25 million to buy Sancho, since they did not want to take it they could simply pay compensation. Rumours are that United would settle for £17 to £18 million to wash their hands of it all. Indeed, reports suggest that Sancho himself would be willing to take a severe pay cut to perhaps half to go back to Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund are supposedly interested again on a third reunion, discussing internally terms for a new deal and addressing the worries around Sancho’s previous performances, fitness, and inconsistency.

Serie A clubs interested?

Meanwhile, Juventus is apparently in negotiations for Sancho, reports suggesting the two parties have a personal deal although both clubs are both in a stalemate over a fee with Juventus apparently offering around €17 million and United looking for €25 million. There have been other links with clubs Aston Villa, Napoli and Bayern Munich but Dortmund is very much to the fore in these discussions. Sancho’s time at Dortmund showed promise as he played alongside stars like Haaland, Bellingham and Reyna, but he has never reached those heights since at United or Chelsea. Now 25, and becoming even more marginalised under manager Ruben Amorim. he is one of a number of players United are signalling out for departure as they fund possible new players such as Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

For now, Sancho’s future remains uncertain. A return to Dortmund could represent redemption; a sale to Juventus would at least offer him a fresh start in Serie A, but United seem keen to move on at any cost.

