Home > Sports > Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

Sancho is prepared to accept a significant salary reduction in order to join Borussia Dortmund, who are considering bringing back their former player but are concerned about his form and consistency.

Sancho, who is 25 years old, may either revive his career or fall out of the top bracket entirely depending on his next move.
Sancho, who is 25 years old, may either revive his career or fall out of the top bracket entirely depending on his next move.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 23:21:48 IST

Jadon Sancho’s chaotic Manchester United odyssey could shortly be set to conclude. Sancho signed for United in 2021 for a hefty £73 million, and after very high hopes, none of them developed into a footballer who could consistently score goals which are his only job in a team. In loan stints for Chelsea and back at Borussia Dortmund, Jadon scored 12 goals in total, very poor considering the pedigree or squad he was in.

United trying all ways possible to get rid of Sancho

Chelsea paid a £5 million penalty, behind closed doors to avoid any form of compensation, when Sancho was transferred out a few months ago, they just had to pay £25 million to buy Sancho, since they did not want to take it they could simply pay compensation. Rumours are that United would settle for £17 to £18 million to wash their hands of it all. Indeed, reports suggest that Sancho himself would be willing to take a severe pay cut to perhaps half to go back to Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund are supposedly interested again on a third reunion, discussing internally terms for a new deal and addressing the worries around Sancho’s previous performances, fitness, and inconsistency.  

Serie A clubs interested?

Meanwhile, Juventus is apparently in negotiations for Sancho, reports suggesting the two parties have a personal deal although both clubs are both in a stalemate over a fee with Juventus apparently offering around €17 million and United looking for €25 million. There have been other links with clubs Aston Villa, Napoli and Bayern Munich but Dortmund is very much to the fore in these discussions. Sancho’s time at Dortmund showed promise as he played alongside stars like Haaland, Bellingham and Reyna, but he has never reached those heights since at United or Chelsea. Now 25, and becoming even more marginalised under manager Ruben Amorim. he is one of a number of players United are signalling out for departure as they fund possible new players such as Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins. 

For now, Sancho’s future remains uncertain. A return to Dortmund could represent redemption; a sale to Juventus would at least offer him a fresh start in Serie A, but United seem keen to move on at any cost.

Also Read: Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Tags: dortmundJadon SanchoManchester UnitedTransfer news

RELATED News

LA Knight vs Ken Anderson? Randy Orton RKO Bomb Incoming
Master Plan Or A Knee Injury? Seth Rollins’ Almost Final Act
John Cena’s SummerSlam Struggles: A Look At His 5 Wins And 10 Defeats
When And Where To Watch WWE SummerSlam 2025 Live: Channel Telecast And Online Streaming Details Inside
Gus Atkinson Creates History vs India In 5th Test With 129-Year-Old Record Feat

LATEST NEWS

Meet Sonali Mishra: The Woman Who Is Breaking Barriers As RPF’s First Woman Director General
Help on Foreign Soil: India Responds to Alarming Migrant Crisis in Saudi Arabia
Bharat Sarkar Ka Dhanyawaad: Injured Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To His First Ever National Award Win For Jawan
US Restricts Official Visits to High-End Karachi Hotels Following Security Threat
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
US Hiring Slumps Sharply As Trump’s Trade War Takes Toll On Economy
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to Texas Federal Prison Camp: Report
How Elon Musk Became a Power Player for Hard‑Right Figures in Europe
SC Orders Army Medical College To Pay Stipend Arrears To 2022 MBBS Interns: ‘They Deserve It As A Matter Of Right’
Tata Motors Sees 4% Drop In July Sales Despite Record EV Surge: Is The Future Electric?
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast
Jadon Sancho Saga: From Dortmund Star To Old Trafford Outcast

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?