Home > Sports > Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Manchester United have enquired about Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega as part of their summer rebuild. With Andre Onana's future uncertain, Ortega could become United’s No. 1. Though under contract until 2026, City are open to letting him go after re-signing James Trafford from Burnley.

Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 1, 2025 15:36:43 IST

Manchester United have stepped up their summer rebuild by reportedly enquiring about Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. New manager Ruben Amorim is determined to reshape the squad after United’s dismal 15th-place finish last season—their worst in over 50 years. Despite reaching the Europa League final, which they lost to Spurs, United have wasted no time in the transfer market. The arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, and Matheus Cunha are just the beginning, with further additions targeted across the pitch.

United’s Summer Overhaul Targets City’s No. 2

According to reports, United have contacted Ortega’s representatives to explore a possible move. With Andre Onana battling injury and inconsistency, Amorim is keen on securing an experienced shot-stopper. Ortega, 32, is currently Pep Guardiola’s second-choice behind Ederson and is contracted at City until 2026. Having made 56 appearances since joining from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022, Ortega has impressed in limited action—most notably with a title-defining save against Spurs’ Son Heung-min in 2024 that helped City clinch the Premier League over Arsenal.

City’s Goalkeeping Shuffle Opens Door

Although Manchester United haven’t submitted an official bid, City may be open to Ortega’s exit. The reigning champions have re-signed James Trafford from Burnley and brought in Marcus Bettinelli, indicating a reshuffle in their goalkeeping department. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that City have informed Ortega he is free to leave this summer. If a deal goes through, Ortega could get the opportunity to become United’s first-choice keeper—potentially a dramatic twist in the Manchester rivalry.

As Amorim continues his aggressive squad transformation, Ortega could become one of the most controversial transfers of the window—moving from blue to red in a city where loyalty runs deep.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2025 vs WrestleMania 41: Which Reigns Supreme?

Also Read: 

Tags: Manchester UnitedStefan Ortega

RELATED News

Can AB de Villiers Follow In Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps And Defeat Pakistan Champions In WCL 2025?
Alejandro Garnacho Says He Will Remain In The Premier League Despite The Saudi Offer
WWE SummerSlam 2025 vs WrestleMania 41: Which Reigns Supreme?
Jasprit Bumrah Skips Final Test: BCCI Raises Eyebrows Over Pacer’s Selective Availability
England’s Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of 5th Test vs India Due To Shoulder Injury

LATEST NEWS

OTT Alert! Housefull 5, Kyunki Saas 2 And More, Must-Watch Releases This Weekend
Tata Motors July Twist: Sales Dip 4%, But EVs Hit All-Time High!
Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life
Ajam Tara
Who Killed Gurmuk Singh? British Sikh Man Fatally Stabbed In East London
Sydney Sweeney’s India Fan Clubs Outshine Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan, Is This Real?
Ajad Paswan
Sri Lotus Developers IPO Closes Today: Can This ₹792 Crore Real Estate Listing Be 2025’s Luxury Star?
What is Thought Spiral? Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking
Peaky Blinders Creator Pens New Script With Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Set To Bring It To Life On Screen
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry
Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?