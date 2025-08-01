Manchester United’s Rebuild Heats Up with Ambitious Stefan Ortega Enquiry

Manchester United have stepped up their summer rebuild by reportedly enquiring about Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega. New manager Ruben Amorim is determined to reshape the squad after United’s dismal 15th-place finish last season—their worst in over 50 years. Despite reaching the Europa League final, which they lost to Spurs, United have wasted no time in the transfer market. The arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon, and Matheus Cunha are just the beginning, with further additions targeted across the pitch.

United’s Summer Overhaul Targets City’s No. 2

According to reports, United have contacted Ortega’s representatives to explore a possible move. With Andre Onana battling injury and inconsistency, Amorim is keen on securing an experienced shot-stopper. Ortega, 32, is currently Pep Guardiola’s second-choice behind Ederson and is contracted at City until 2026. Having made 56 appearances since joining from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022, Ortega has impressed in limited action—most notably with a title-defining save against Spurs’ Son Heung-min in 2024 that helped City clinch the Premier League over Arsenal.

City’s Goalkeeping Shuffle Opens Door

Although Manchester United haven’t submitted an official bid, City may be open to Ortega’s exit. The reigning champions have re-signed James Trafford from Burnley and brought in Marcus Bettinelli, indicating a reshuffle in their goalkeeping department. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that City have informed Ortega he is free to leave this summer. If a deal goes through, Ortega could get the opportunity to become United’s first-choice keeper—potentially a dramatic twist in the Manchester rivalry.

As Amorim continues his aggressive squad transformation, Ortega could become one of the most controversial transfers of the window—moving from blue to red in a city where loyalty runs deep.

