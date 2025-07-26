Home > Sports > Liverpool vs AC Milan: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Where And Where To Watch

In Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park, Liverpool and AC Milan will play a high-profile club friendly. The game is part of Liverpool's Asia tour and is set for Saturday, July 26, 2025. Two legendary European clubs with lengthy history square off against one another in this matchup.

According to Massimiliano Allegri, the AC Milan coach has stated that the game "is an important test and we need to put in a better performance than the one against Arsenal."

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: July 26, 2025 09:02:00 IST

This Saturday, Liverpool and AC Milan will repeat the Champions League finals from 2005 and 2007 in Hong Kong, marking the second important friendly between Premier League teams in European football this preseason. The Reds kicked off their Asian tour with a friendly against Preston North End, while the Serie A team played in the Orient earlier this week.

Hugo Ekitike, Armin Pecsi, and Florian Wirtz are the only three of the seven new players that Liverpool fans have yet to see up close, but that might change against AC Milan.

Team news

Liverpool

After Arne Slot joined Liverpool, they had a very successful season. Slot quickly shaped Jurgen Klopp’s team with his own style of play, but there are signs that things could be better. The next player anticipated to join the Reds is Hugo Ekitike, who will join record-breaking Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. Given how quickly the new season is approaching, the Brazilian custodian, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Luis Diaz are all expected to gain some playing time during this trip to the Far East. Goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili, in place of Alisson, and full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez made their debut club outings in the victory over Preston. Harvey Elliott, who was the highlight of England’s triumph at the Euro Under-21 Championships this summer, was granted more leave, but he will require more time to recuperate.

AC Milan

In the meantime, Milan, who lost 1-0 to Arsenal in their Rossoneri debut, will play their second preseason match under Massimiliano Allegri.  Aside from Tijjani Reijnders and Theo Hernandez, the coach, who took over again eleven years later, may still lose more players. Milan may play further friendlies before playing their first game of the 2025–26 season in the Italian Cup against Bari, as they won’t make their Serie A debut until August 23. Rafael Leao is still featured in transfer rumours despite being a consistent starter following the departures of Reijnders and Hernandez.

Predicted lineups 

Liverpool: Gravenberch, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Ngumoha; Frimpong, Konate, Gomez, Kerkez; Mamardashvili. 

AC Milan: Leao, Okafor; Saelemaekers, Ricci, Musah, Loftus-Cheek, Chukwueze; Terracciano; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic.

When and Where to Watch

Live streaming of Liverpool vs. AC Milan will be available in India via the FanCode app and website at 5:00 PM (IST). 

Tags: Liverpool vs AC MilanPre season Friendlypredicted lineupsteam newswhen and where to watch

