Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba Face Suspension For Missing MLS All-Star Game

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, two of Inter Miami’s most important players, won’t be playing in Saturday’s big match against FC Cincinnati. The reason? They missed the Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Wednesday without official permission from the league.

MLS confirmed on Friday that both players are suspended under the league’s rules. A statement said, “Inter Miami CF’s Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, due to their absence at this week’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game.”

Alba had an injury from the previous game and Messi was rested because of fatigue. Still, the rules say players who skip the All-Star Game without approval can’t play in their club’s next match.

MLS Commissioner Explains Messi Suspension Decision

MLS Commissioner Don Garber explained in a phone interview that it wasn’t easy to suspend Messi. “The most important thing is I know Leo Messi loves this league, and MLS is an entirely different league because of the years he’s been here helping to show the world what MLS is and what it’s capable of being,” he said.

Garber said the rule was enforced even though he personally respected Messi’s reasons. “His decision [not to attend the All-Star Game] is not one that I really can argue with whatsoever and I understand it,” he said. “It was a very, very difficult decision, but one I hope both [Messi] and everyone else can understand and respect.”

Inter Miami Coach Thought Messi Would Play

Before the league made the final call, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano believed Messi and Alba would be fit for Saturday’s match. He even gave a suggestion that could help in the future — moving the All-Star Game to a weekend.

“Well, Messi showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he’s been playing,” Mascherano said. “Let’s hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on both of them for tomorrow’s game.”

Messi has been playing regularly since April 30 and only missed one match on April 27. He has taken part in nine matches since June 14, including games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

FC Cincinnati Prepared for Messi and Alba’s Absence

FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said on Friday that his team was preparing as if Messi and Alba wouldn’t be playing. “There’s rules. I’m aware of those. We’re under the impression that we’ll prepare for the game without those two available,” he said.

Even though Cincinnati stars Evander and Miles Robinson had to attend the All-Star Game and missed training, Noonan said they never thought of sitting them out. Evander even played in the Skills Challenge and was captain in the match against Liga MX stars.

Now, with two key players missing for Inter Miami, Saturday’s match could have a different pace. Still, MLS says they might look at this rule again to see if it needs changes in the future.

