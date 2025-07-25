Home > Sports > Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win

Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win

Leicester beat Karpaty Lviv 2-1 with Patson Daka scoring twice, boosting his claim for a key role. Marti Cifuentes’ split squad hints at his preferred starting lineup. Meanwhile, Bilal El Khannouss featured in the fringe team, suggesting a possible 30–40 million British Pounds transfer exit.

Leicester beat Karpaty Lviv 2-1 (Image Credit - X)
Leicester beat Karpaty Lviv 2-1 (Image Credit - X)

Leicester City kicked off their Friday (July 25) double-header with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv. Despite conceding an early goal, the Foxes responded quickly and decisively, powered by a brace from Patson Daka. The pre-season friendly might not affect league standings, but it provided valuable clues about head coach Marti Cifuentes’ evolving squad plans and raised questions over the future of talented midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

Cifuentes’ Lineup Offers Early Tactical Clues

For the first time this pre-season, Cifuentes split his squad into two groups to face two opponents on the same day. One team played Karpaty Lviv, while the other will face tougher opposition later on. From the strength of the starting XI against Lviv, it appears Cifuentes reserved his strongest squad for the second match. This could offer an early hint about which players are in contention to start the Championship campaign when the season begins.

Daka Stakes a Serious Claim with Two-Goal Display

Patson Daka seized his opportunity emphatically, scoring twice to secure the win for Leicester. The Zambian striker, who has been somewhat overlooked and heavily criticised in recent times, showed sharp finishing by converting a penalty just after halftime and then netting the winner in the 73rd minute. With City lacking depth in the striker position, this performance is a timely reminder of Daka’s potential value for the team in the coming season.

El Khannouss Snub Suggests Imminent Exit

Bilal El Khannouss’ placement in the so-called fringe squad is a clear signal from the coaching staff. The Morocco international’s exclusion from the stronger XI suggests he may be on his way out of King Power Stadium. Reports indicate Leicester are holding out for a transfer fee in the region of 30–40 million British Pounds, pointing to serious interest and potential negotiations underway. Fans will be watching closely for updates on this promising player’s future.

