Veda Krishnamurthy Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket After 11-Year International Career

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has officially announced her retirement from professional cricket at the age of 32. The middle-order batter, known for her aggressive strokeplay and team-first attitude, shared an emotional note on social media thanking her family, teammates, and coaches for their support through her eleven-year journey.

“I played with fire in my heart and pride in every step. Always for the team. Always for India,” Veda wrote, adding that she is now ready to give back to the sport that shaped her life.

A Career Full of Impactful Moments

Veda Kirshnamurthy made her international cricket debut just at the age of 18, scoring a confident 51 against England in 2011. Her fearless approach quickly made her a fixture in India’s middle order, especially in T20Is. One of her most memorable performances came during the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final, where her explosive 45-ball 70 against Australia helped India reach the final.

Numbers That Speak Volumes

In a career spanning from 2011 to 2020, Veda represented India in 124 international matches — 48 One Day Internationals and 76 T20 Internationals. She amassed 829 runs in ODIs at an average of 25.90, and 875 runs in T20Is, averaging 18.61. Her last international match was the 2020 T20 World Cup final, and her final appearance in competitive cricket came in the Women’s Premier League, playing for Gujarat Giants.

Looking Ahead: Giving Back to the Game

Though her playing days are over, Veda’s journey in cricket is far from finished. The Karnataka-born batter made it clear that she intends to remain involved with the sport in a meaningful way, likely in a mentorship or coaching role.

Her retirement marks the end of a vibrant era, however her legacy as a passionate and fearless cricketer will continue to inspire the next generation of Indian women cricketers.

