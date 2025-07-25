Home > Sports > Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, Closes in on Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Legacy

Joe Root has overtaken Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. With over 13,300 runs, Root now trails only Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the chart with 15,921. His consistency continues to push him toward that historic milestone.

Joe Root now is the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket (Image Credit - X)
Joe Root’s legendary status in Test cricket continues to rise as he etches his name alongside some of the greatest to have played the format. During the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Root not only produced a fluent half-century but also achieved major milestones that further cement his place in cricket history.

He surpassed Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis to become the player with the second-most fifty-plus scores in Test cricket, now tallying 104, only behind Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic 119. Additionally, Joe Root leapfrogged both Kallis and Rahul Dravid on the all-time Test runs chart and now sits third with 13,300 runs, inching closer to Tendulkar’s towering record of 15,921.

Most Runs In Test Cricket

             Player                        Runs

  • Sachin Tendulkar       15921
  • Ricky Ponting             13378
  • Joe Root                    13300*
  • Jacques Kallis             13289
  • Rahul Dravid              13288

Root Rewrites the Record Books

Joe Root’s composed 50* at Old Trafford wasn’t just another number, it was a statement. Despite starting the series on a quieter note, he has grown in stature with each match, peaking at Lord’s and now continuing that rhythm in Manchester. His elegant batting, backed by a calm presence, is proving to be a nightmare for Indian bowlers struggling for breakthroughs.

India, after posting 358 in the first innings, were hoping for early wickets. But the English top order fired again, with Ben Duckett (94) and Zak Crawley (84) setting the tone. Root and Ollie Pope capitalized on the platform with clinical composure.

WTC Mastery and Venue Milestones

Joe Root’s impact is unmatched in the World Test Championship. He is the first cricketer to score 600 boundaries in WTC history and remains the only player with over 5000 runs, closing in fast on the 6000 mark. At Old Trafford, he also became the third English batter after Alastair Cook and Graham Gooch to score 1000+ runs at two different home venues, the other being Lord’s (2166 runs).

A Legacy Still Unfolding

Joe Root’s career is far from over, but with each match, he’s closing the gap on the cricketing immortals. Whether it’s milestones, match-winning knocks, or sheer consistency, Root is chasing greatness and catching up fast.

