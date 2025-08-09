Liverpool’s Record Breaking Adidas Kit Sales

Adding to the celebrity and the high profile that is the Liverpool Football Club is the fact that they opened their brand new partnership with a bang literally crushing previous records in kit sales in the first week of release alone with partner Adidas. The 2025/26 home and away jerseys sold out and jersey sales in the home kit were over 700 per cent higher than the previous season at the same time. Over 150 countries had their fans throng the stores in order to place orders highlighting the international spread of the popularity of the Reds.

Eight in ten purchases were made on the Internet, and the most influential factors were convenience and instant access to internet marketing through the official store and app of the club. In the meantime the repaired and spruced up flagship shops in and around Anfield had their busiest week ever, the attractions of the new designs being irresistible.

The new kits are not merely being fashionable but steeped with an emotional appeal and history. They are available in long sleeve and short sleeve models and form part of an old school marketing campaign by Adidas, which looks to mix contemporary performance with the storied persona of Liverpool. The launch of this season includes a whimsical Alice in Wonderland inspired campaign with its current stars like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Ceri Holland, Curtis Jones, and legends like Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher and has accumulated nearly 40 million views, 17 Million engagements, and 423 Million impressions on social media, the figures that no other Premier League team has come close to producing a kit launch this season.

Remembering Diogo

Among the main sells has been the customized jerseys dedicated to the memory of late Diogo Jota. More than 300 supporters chose to buy the “Diogo J. 20” print with every penny raised being donated to the LFC Foundation to support grassroots football activities in honour of Jota. Certain interest in the shirt of new signing Florian Wirtz also went through the roof at Liverpool as he eclipsed personalized names to become the biggest number sold quickly.

This sneaks and seeds mania poses a considerable standard to the business side of the Liverpool club and sends a strong signal to the league: the global brand of the club is remaining smoldering come the 2025/26 season especially since a new management, Arne Slot is in charge this time the club goes into the season as the current league champion.

