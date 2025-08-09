LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

Although Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were judged not at fault, they were each fined 5,000 euros for their failure to follow the anti-doping program.

Following Barcelona's loss to league rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals, UEFA has imposed multiple fines.
Following Barcelona's loss to league rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals, UEFA has imposed multiple fines.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 9, 2025 03:54:00 IST

UEFA disciplinary committee has imposed several sanctions after Barcelona lost intensely in the Champion league semi-final to Inter Milan. Both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were hit with a fine of euro 5,000 each on the ground that they did not chose to report to anti doping control station that is the post match procedure even though no doping infractions were found.

Hansi Flick fined too?

The coaching staff too was punished by the disciplinary sweep: manager Hansi Flick and his assistant, Marcus Sorg, were each fined 20.000 Euros and banned one match in a UEFA competition. The suspension is due to their unmanly behavior, which is, venting of anger against officiating and other violations of general principles of conduct under UEFA.

Barcelona, will also experience financial consequences of the incidents: it will be subjected to a fine of 5,250 euros due to the objects thrown onto field and 2,500 euros because of the use of fireworks by the fans during the game.

Such sanctions are immediate. Flick and Sorg will not be available in the initial Champion League game of 2025/26 season played by Barcelona.

The fines imposed on Yamal and Lewandowski are minimal in comparison with the sums made by the players, especially Lewandowski as one of the highest salaried Barcelona players, but the style chosen by the UEFA denotes that the mainstream organization upholds the principles of anti doping regimens and behavioral norms irrespective of the stature of the player. 

Also Read: Soccer Shift, Women’s World Cup Ditches Broadcast TV For Streaming

Tags: Barcelona FCLamine YamalRobert Lewandowskiuefa

RELATED News

AC Milan Eyes Hojlund After Vlahovic Talks Stall: What’s Next?
WWE Smack Down Fallout: John Cena Speaks, MCMG Fight Back And Cody Rhodes Returns
Gunther’s SummerSlam Blood Bath Cost Him More Than His Title
NBA Sets Up Exciting Opening Night Matchups And Christmas Day Slate
Soccer Shift, Women’s World Cup Ditches Broadcast TV For Streaming

LATEST NEWS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control
Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?