Barcelona Duo Fined For Missing Post Match Doping Control

UEFA disciplinary committee has imposed several sanctions after Barcelona lost intensely in the Champion league semi-final to Inter Milan. Both Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski were hit with a fine of euro 5,000 each on the ground that they did not chose to report to anti doping control station that is the post match procedure even though no doping infractions were found.

Hansi Flick fined too?

The coaching staff too was punished by the disciplinary sweep: manager Hansi Flick and his assistant, Marcus Sorg, were each fined 20.000 Euros and banned one match in a UEFA competition. The suspension is due to their unmanly behavior, which is, venting of anger against officiating and other violations of general principles of conduct under UEFA.

Barcelona, will also experience financial consequences of the incidents: it will be subjected to a fine of 5,250 euros due to the objects thrown onto field and 2,500 euros because of the use of fireworks by the fans during the game.

Such sanctions are immediate. Flick and Sorg will not be available in the initial Champion League game of 2025/26 season played by Barcelona.

The fines imposed on Yamal and Lewandowski are minimal in comparison with the sums made by the players, especially Lewandowski as one of the highest salaried Barcelona players, but the style chosen by the UEFA denotes that the mainstream organization upholds the principles of anti doping regimens and behavioral norms irrespective of the stature of the player.

