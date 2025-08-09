Soccer Shift, Women’s World Cup Ditches Broadcast TV For Streaming

This will be a historical decision involving both sport and streaming services with the exclusive right to air the 2027 and 2031 events of the FIFA women world cup being granted to Netflix in Canada similar to the same deal already announced in the United States.

The Canada agreement by Netflix reflects the same in the American contract as it would bring to life all the matches live along with studio shows and documentary series spotlighting on the best players and the emergence of the sport culturally. The 2027 edition will be in Brazil, starting from June 24 to July 25, 2027 and hosting of the increased edition of 2031 is yet to be decided.

It will be the first time that Netflix will stream an entire sporting event and it is part of the shine off its live sports programming portfolio that includes NFL games, WWE, and popular boxing attractions.

‘Their passion, as well as the changing story of the game’

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has added that this collaboration indicates an increased appreciation as to the true worth of women football with Netflix being profoundly dedicated to enhancing the global presence of the game. Bela Bajaria, the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, had the same sentiment by referring to the deal as more of match streaming, but also that of celebrating the players, their passion, as well as the changing story of the game.

In one of their latest moves, Netflix jumped into live sports and major international tournaments, an activity demonstrating a larger trend in the industry, namely, that platforms are becoming interested in having their own marquee sporting events that would increase subscriber interaction and provide multiple revenue streams.

Although financial specifics of the deal are not to be disclosed, it can be stated that this transaction will transform the terms of negotiation with a traditional broadcasting company in Europe and beyond. It can even reconsider the value of the Women’s World Cup and women’s athletics in general on the international level.

