Home > Sports > Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

Everyone, fasten your seat belts, Logan Paul's SummerSlam voyage has already encountered some rough patches, and we haven't even begun.

What is likely to be one of the most bizarre SummerSlam spectacles in recent memory was somewhat set in motion by the bizarre mid air technical problems and backstage wrestling craziness.
What is likely to be one of the most bizarre SummerSlam spectacles in recent memory was somewhat set in motion by the bizarre mid air technical problems and backstage wrestling craziness.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 11:36:38 IST

Logan Paul’s journey to SummerSlam 2025 nearly deviated terribly, and it’s about a plane crash. While in flight on his private jet, the social media star turned WWE Superstar experienced a frightening technical failure during cruise altitude. What started as a birthday celebration at 42000 ft came crashing down as an up in the air horror story. 

What happened?

In a video featured in The Maverick’s YouTube vlog, the internal systems of the plane quite literally shut off. Overhead lights blinked and went dark, alarmed passengers and crew questioned what went wrong as concern began to spread. Fortunately, a faulty switch was quickly diagnosed and then quickly patched up with electrical tape to minimalize what certainly would have been a more deadly situation. 

With the cost savings associated with the G5 jet (the pilot said it was purchased for $15,000 less than similar offerings) this was obviously a financial decision that could have unforeseen consequences. Despite the scare, Logan managed to land in Cleveland for Friday Night SmackDown and had enough energy left to power through the first half of the two day SummerSlam weekend. However, after landing, Logan was immediately thrown into pandemonium again when Jelly Roll delivered his bone jarring Black Hole Slam at SmackDown in front of the home town crowd. The physical altercation added fuel to the fire for Logan’s upcoming tag match at SummerSlam teaming with Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

All of the surreal mid air technical issues and backstage wrestling nonsense, in a way, framed the tone for what is going to be one of the craziest SummerSlam events in recent memory. Plus, Logan’s fans received unprecedented access to just how close things got to going off course both at 42,000 feet and in the WWE ring.

Also Read: CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

Tags: Friday night smackdownLogan PaulMid Air crisisSummerSlam 2025WWE

RELATED News

CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments
Cody Rhodes Confirms Travis Scott Injured Him at Elimination Chamber: “He Busted My Eardrum”
WWE’s Zelina Vega Eyes Hollywood with New Talent Agency Deal
Jelly Roll’s Explosive Debut Is About To Rock The WWE Even More!
Florida Immortalizes Wrestling Icon with Official ‘Hulk Hogan Day’

LATEST NEWS

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
‘India Is an Ally But…’: Marco Rubio Hits Out At India’s Russian Oil Buys, Calls It A ‘Point Of Irritation’
Tejano Accordion Master Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86, Leaves A Legacy Of Sound And Style
Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop
Travelling To Mussoorie? Dhami Government Introduces New Rule, Check Here
Historic First: Pakistan To Import US Oil After Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Energy Deal’ Announcement
BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know
Former ATS Officer Alleges Order To Arrest RSS Chief Bhagwat, Subramanian Swamy Demands Probe Against Chidambaram
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?