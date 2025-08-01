Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle

Logan Paul’s journey to SummerSlam 2025 nearly deviated terribly, and it’s about a plane crash. While in flight on his private jet, the social media star turned WWE Superstar experienced a frightening technical failure during cruise altitude. What started as a birthday celebration at 42000 ft came crashing down as an up in the air horror story.

What happened?

In a video featured in The Maverick’s YouTube vlog, the internal systems of the plane quite literally shut off. Overhead lights blinked and went dark, alarmed passengers and crew questioned what went wrong as concern began to spread. Fortunately, a faulty switch was quickly diagnosed and then quickly patched up with electrical tape to minimalize what certainly would have been a more deadly situation.

new vlog

My Jet Lost Power At 42,000 Feet 😳

watch or plummet https://t.co/sOLEziPmrG pic.twitter.com/11Ktp9K5zy — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 30, 2025

With the cost savings associated with the G5 jet (the pilot said it was purchased for $15,000 less than similar offerings) this was obviously a financial decision that could have unforeseen consequences. Despite the scare, Logan managed to land in Cleveland for Friday Night SmackDown and had enough energy left to power through the first half of the two day SummerSlam weekend. However, after landing, Logan was immediately thrown into pandemonium again when Jelly Roll delivered his bone jarring Black Hole Slam at SmackDown in front of the home town crowd. The physical altercation added fuel to the fire for Logan’s upcoming tag match at SummerSlam teaming with Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

All of the surreal mid air technical issues and backstage wrestling nonsense, in a way, framed the tone for what is going to be one of the craziest SummerSlam events in recent memory. Plus, Logan’s fans received unprecedented access to just how close things got to going off course both at 42,000 feet and in the WWE ring.

Also Read: CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments