Home > Sports > CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

Although we are still waiting for Punk to make a comeback and perhaps face Cena, it is obvious that he respects Cena and that he may be doing fresh matches in the future.

Previously centred on a degree of hostility, their narrative now acknowledges the contributions both have made to WWE.
Previously centred on a degree of hostility, their narrative now acknowledges the contributions both have made to WWE.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 1, 2025 10:42:00 IST

While preparing for a match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, CM Punk sat down for an in depth interview touching upon his alliance and feud with John Cena. He explained their working relationship as “a marriage that unfolded on screen that we both needed at the time,” how intriguingly their dichotomy worked: Cena was the Boy Scout, and Punk the beloved bad guy.

Punk brings up his regrets

Punk spoke about the past, saying that he wished he hadn’t taken his détour from WWE in 2014. “There’s a part of me … that regrets stepping out because of what more we could have done. But it makes it so much sweeter that I’m back now, and I was able to come in here and work with him one last time,” said Punk reflecting about more work with Cena. Punk weighed in on WWE’s bad Elimination Chamber match, saying it is “possibly the stupidest match we do here.” He criticized its unforgiving nature design, calling that sadistic to the performers.

Love triangle 

As for backstage tension in “real life,” whispers emerged because of Cena’s previous on screen romance with former WWE superstar AJ Lee, who married Punk in 2014. With their history, it was speculated whether a supposed dislike for each other had developed, but Punk has always praised Cena and stated that he did not have a personal grievance against him despite their highly touted confrontation at Night of Champions 2025 in Riyadh when Cena retained his Undisputed WWE Title. While we are awaiting Punk’s return and potential match with Cena, he clearly respects Cena and the fact he could be putting on new matches going forward. Their previous storyline, which was based on a level of animosity is now a frame that recognizes the contribution that both have made to WWE. There is no doubt that Punk’s return provides an opportunity to open a new chapter on a story that had previously unfinished business. He is confronting his rivalries, celebrating them, thus taking what was once resistance and presenting a compelling story to explore as his career advances.

Also Read: WWE’s Zelina Vega Eyes Hollywood with New Talent Agency Deal

Tags: CM Punkjohn cenaRivalrySummerSlam 2025WWE

RELATED News

Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
Cody Rhodes Confirms Travis Scott Injured Him at Elimination Chamber: “He Busted My Eardrum”
WWE’s Zelina Vega Eyes Hollywood with New Talent Agency Deal
Jelly Roll’s Explosive Debut Is About To Rock The WWE Even More!
Florida Immortalizes Wrestling Icon with Official ‘Hulk Hogan Day’

LATEST NEWS

CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
‘It’s Helping Fund Putin’s War’: Marco Rubio Hits Out At India’s Russian Oil Buys, Calls It A ‘Point Of Irritation’
Tejano Accordion Master Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86, Leaves A Legacy Of Sound And Style
Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop
Travelling To Mussoorie? Dhami Government Introduces New Rule, Check Here
Historic First: Pakistan To Import US Oil After Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Energy Deal’ Announcement
BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!
PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know
Former ATS Officer Alleges Order To Arrest RSS Chief Bhagwat, Subramanian Swamy Demands Probe Against Chidambaram
August 2025 Numerology Predictions: What’s Coming For Your Love Life, Finances, Education & Health
CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments
CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments
CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments
CM Punk’s Biggest Regret: Giving Up WWE Before More John Cena Moments

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?