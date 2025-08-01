Home > Sports > WWE’s Zelina Vega Eyes Hollywood with New Talent Agency Deal

WWE star Zelina Vega has signed with Prototype Talent Agency to expand her career beyond wrestling. A former Queen of the Ring and U.S. Champion, Vega also has acting and voiceover credits, including Fighting With My Family and Street Fighter 6, and plans to pursue more roles in entertainment.

WWE star Zelina Vega has signed with Prototype Talent Agency (Image Credit - X)

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has officially signed with Prototype Talent Agency for representation, signaling a major step in her evolving career both inside and outside the squared circle. Vega, born Thea Trinidad, continues to be represented by Torres Benet as well.

Wrestling Royalty with Global Appeal

A 15-year veteran of professional wrestling, Vega currently performs under the SmackDown brand. She’s earned an impressive list of accolades, including becoming the second-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion after defeating Chelsea Green in April. Vega also made history as WWE’s first Queen of the Ring in 2021 and is a former Women’s Tag Team Champion. Her in-ring legacy also stretches to her time in TNA, where she held the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

She is set to compete this Friday on WWE SmackDown in a highly anticipated rematch against current champion Giulia, kicking off SummerSlam weekend at MetLife Stadium.

Expanding Horizons in Film and Voiceover

Outside of wrestling, Vega has steadily built an entertainment résumé. Her breakout acting role came in MGM’s Fighting With My Family, starring opposite Florence Pugh and produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was directed by Stephen Merchant. She has also appeared in Hope Bridge and Army of the Damned.

An avid anime fan, Vega has recently ventured into voiceover work. She made waves as one of the commentators in Street Fighter 6, released in 2023, and plans to pursue more voice and on-camera roles in television and film.

Joining an Elite Talent Roster

By joining Prototype Talent, Vega aligns herself with an elite group of wrestling stars-turned-entertainers, including Cody Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn. Her crossover appeal, athletic background, and growing screen presence position her as a standout talent poised for success beyond WWE.

