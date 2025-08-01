Home > Sports > Florida Immortalizes Wrestling Icon with Official ‘Hulk Hogan Day’

Florida has declared August 1st, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day” to honor the late wrestling legend, who died at 71. Flags were lowered statewide as a tribute. Hogan, a six-time WWE Champion and cultural icon, helped bring wrestling into the mainstream and remains a pivotal figure in sports entertainment.

Published: August 1, 2025 09:46:49 IST

Florida has officially designated August 1st, 2025, as “Hulk Hogan Day” to pay tribute to the late wrestling legend Hulk Hogan who passed away earlier this year. The state will lower flags to half-mast at the Capitol and throughout Pinellas County to commemorate Hogan’s legacy in and out of the ring.


A Legend Remembered

Terry Bollea, better known to the world as Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. Governor Ron DeSantis announced the statewide tribute, saying, “In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags… Rest in peace, brother.” Hogan’s influence stretched far beyond wrestling, making him a cultural icon throughout the 1980s and beyond.

Hulkamania’s Historic Rise

Hulk Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling is nearly unmatched. With his signature bandanas, handlebar moustache, and unforgettable catchphrase—“Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?” he became the face of WWE during its boom era. He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias and held the WWE Championship six times. His crossover into film, television, and advertising turned him into a household name across America.

Legacy, Controversy, and Redemption

While Hulk Hogan’s career was legendary, it wasn’t without controversy. He was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 after a leaked tape revealed racist comments. However, he later returned to WWE and was re-inducted in 2020 as part of the New World Order (NWO), alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

Hogan’s legacy is complex however his influence on the wrestling world is undeniable. “Hulk Hogan Day” serves as both a celebration of his monumental contributions to sports entertainment and a reminder of the man who helped put wrestling on the global map.

Donald Trump’s Tariff Crackdown: Who’s Hit Hardest? Top 10 Countries Listed
