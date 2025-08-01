Home > Sports > Roman Reigns Took Charge Backstage by Kicking Out Controversial WWE Star

Roman Reigns once kicked Enzo Amore out of the WWE locker room due to his disruptive behavior, according to former referee Mike Chioda. Reigns, known for his leadership backstage, reportedly acted to protect locker room culture. Enzo was later released and hasn’t officially returned to WWE since.

Roman Reigns once kicked Enzo Amore out of the WWE locker room (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 1, 2025 09:07:34 IST

Roman Reigns is one of WWE’s most dominant forces—not just in the ring, but also behind the scenes. As the long-reigning Universal Champion and a respected locker room leader, Reigns has played a key role in shaping the backstage culture of WWE. But not everyone has stayed in his good graces.

Roman’s Role as Locker Room Leader

Speaking on After the Bell in 2019, Reigns discussed his approach to leadership, emphasizing leading by example. “I try to make everything look easy… keeping a level head when times get tough,” he explained. Reigns sees his leadership as more than just match quality—it’s about professionalism, composure, and respect backstage.

The Enzo Amore Controversy

Despite his usually calm demeanor, Reigns once made headlines for allegedly kicking fellow WWE Superstar Enzo Amore out of the locker room. The story came to light thanks to former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who revealed that Enzo had to change with the referees after Reigns banished him. Known for his brash attitude and backstage antics, Amore rubbed many the wrong way during his WWE run.

“You’ve just got to be respectful… Enzo walked around like his s*** didn’t stink,” Chioda said. According to him, when Enzo realized Reigns was the source of the heat, he knew it was serious: “That’s the last one you want heat from.”

Reigns: “I Swing the Sword”

While Roman never explicitly confirmed the Enzo incident, he seemingly referenced it in a later interview on Off the Boards, saying, “If I put the sentence down, then I lay it down… That’s what a locker room leader does.” Enzo was released in 2018 and hasn’t returned to WWE since, aside from briefly appearing as a disruptive fan at Survivor Series 2018.

This rare disciplinary move by Reigns shows that leadership isn’t just about titles—it’s also about protecting the culture of the locker room.

