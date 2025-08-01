Dominik Mysterio Poised For Historic AAA Championship Reign in WWE Crossover Push

WWE may be on the verge of shaking up the wrestling world once again, this time by crowning Dominik Mysterio as the new AAA Mega Champion. According to WrestleVotes via Backstage Pass Radio, internal discussions within WWE are gaining steam around giving “Dirty Dom” AAA’s top title, which would make him a rare double champion and the face of both WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

WWE and AAA’s Growing Alliance

This bold move follows the buzz surrounding WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA and their successful crossover event, Worlds Collide. With WWE Raw now airing live weekly on Netflix, the company is reportedly eager to amplify AAA’s presence among global audiences. Mysterio’s surprise appearance and unmasking at a recent AAA show received a thunderous ovation—an indication that fans are ready for more inter-promotional storytelling.

Why Dominik Mysterio?

Dominik Mysterio, once dismissed as a “nepo baby,” has evolved into one of WWE’s top heels and a breakout star. His rise from tag-along son to Intercontinental Champion has been dramatic, and WWE sees potential in further elevating his profile by making him the face of their AAA partnership. Holding both WWE and AAA gold would symbolize his growth—and serve as a powerful visual for their cross-brand ambitions.

Fan Response: Split but Buzzing

Unsurprisingly, the news has divided wrestling fans. Supporters see this as a savvy play to elevate AAA on a global scale. “Dominik with both titles? That’s heel heat done right,” one fan said. Critics, however, warn that allowing WWE stars to hold non-WWE titles could dilute the integrity of legacy belts. “Ownership doesn’t equal legitimacy,” a skeptical viewer noted.

A Future Dual Champion?

Whether Dominik drops the Intercontinental Title or carries both belts, he’s positioned to become the first major symbol of WWE’s expanding reach into international promotions. If the title switch happens, it will mark a new chapter for cross-promotional wrestling and for Mysterio’s already polarizing career.

