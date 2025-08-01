Home > Sports > WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set For Historic Two-Night Show At MetLife Stadium – Full Match Card And Highlights

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place at MetLife Stadium on August 2 and 3 as a historic two-night event. Fans can expect 12 major matchups, including Jelly Roll’s and Randy Orton’s in-ring debuts and John Cena’s emotional final SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes. Triple H confirms WWE's expansion strategy by making SummerSlam a full weekend spectacle.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: August 1, 2025 04:56:56 IST

In a historic first, WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be held as a two-night mega event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This marks a major shift for the legendary wrestling event, following in the successful footsteps of WrestleMania’s two-night format.

The upcoming edition of SummerSlam promises a thrilling lineup of over 12 high-stakes matchups, featuring championship fights, long-awaited in-ring returns, and unexpected celebrity showdowns. WWE is all set to deliver an unforgettable wrestling weekend for fans across the globe.

One of the most talked-about segments of Night 1 will be the in-ring debut of popular country music star Jelly Roll, who teams up with WWE legend Randy Orton in a tag team match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The feud, which began on SmackDown, has gained significant traction among fans, and this surprising clash is expected to be one of WWE’s most memorable celebrity moments.

Night 2 will see John Cena’s final SummerSlam appearance, as confirmed by Netflix’s Tudum. Cena will step into the ring for one last SummerSlam showdown against Cody Rhodes, in a dramatic street fight for the undisputed WWE Championship. The emotional farewell match is poised to be the highlight of the second night, closing an iconic chapter in Cena’s WWE career.

In an interview with WFAN, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explained the decision behind extending SummerSlam into a two-night event. Drawing comparisons with WrestleMania’s evolving format, he said,

“It has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side… People plan their year, their vacation around it.”

He described how WWE fans immerse themselves in a full weekend experience arriving on Thursdays, attending autograph sessions, SmackDown, NXT events, and enjoying the city atmosphere.

Triple H emphasized that this year’s event transforms the New York–New Jersey area into ‘WWE Central’, calling it “Disney for pro wrestling.” According to him, WWE’s approach is working exceptionally well, saying,

“The business is there, so let’s take it.”

He also revealed that WWE is thriving by giving fans more of what they love, explaining how WWE: Unreal will further enhance fan interaction by offering insights into the creative side of wrestling. SummerSlam’s expansion across a full weekend is part of that strategy to deepen fan engagement.

The two-night SummerSlam is expected to draw massive crowds, marking a turning point in WWE’s premium event structure. With celebrity names entering the ring, emotional farewells, and title clashes on the horizon, SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster weekend for wrestling fans.

Stay tuned as WWE prepares to take over the East Coast with the full power of its entertainment empire.

