WWE SummerSlam 2025: Full Match Card, Dates & What to Expect

WWE SummerSlam 2025 expands to two nights in New Jersey, featuring John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a street fight, Gunther vs. CM Punk, and Naomi defending her title in a triple threat match. The stacked card includes more than 12 matches and streams live on Peacock on August 2 and 3.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 goes two nights in New Jersey with John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more blockbuster showdowns. (Photo: Canva modified/WWE)

Published: August 1, 2025 04:42:00 IST

WWE’s iconic SummerSlam event is going big this year — two nights, over 12 matches and a lineup that promises action, drama and a few wild surprises. The blockbuster event is set to take place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 in New Jersey, with both nights streaming live on Peacock at 7 pm ET.

Cena vs. Rhodes Headlines Night 2

A major highlight is the WWE Championship rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Cena won the title at WrestleMania 41, but Rhodes earned another shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament. During their fiery contract signing, Rhodes got Cena to agree to a street fight.

Gunther vs. Punk: A Clash of Titans

On Night 1, Gunther will try to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, who earned the spot after a brutal gauntlet match on Raw. With Seth Rollins out due to injury, Punk is counting on this opportunity as his best shot at gold since returning in 2023.

Womens Divisions Bring the Fire

In the WWE Womens Championship bout, Tiffany Stratton will face powerhouse Jade Cargill, who earned her title shot after defeating Asuka. On the second night, Naomi is scheduled to defend the Womens World Championship in a triple threat against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley, after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution.

Legends, Debuts & Grudge Matches

Randy Orton is reportedly teaming up with country singer Jelly Roll in his in-ring debut against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The unlikely feud began when Paul interrupted Jelly Roll’s performance and attacked Orton.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is returning to team with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and Sami Zayn is finally getting his shot at revenge against Karrion Kross.

Tag Titles, Cage Fights & TLC Chaos

Other matches include:

  • Womens Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
  • US Title: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a steel cage
  • IC Title: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
  • Womens Intercontinental: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
  • WWE Tag Titles: A wild TLC match featuring six top tag teams, including Wyatt Sicks, #DIY, and Andrade & Rey Fenix.

Tags: Cody Rhodeshome-hero-pos-5john cenaWWE SummerSlam 2025

