Lord’s Test Drama: Harry Brook’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ Sledge To Nitish Kumar Reddy References SRH Connection

During the final day of the Lord’s Test, Harry Brook sledged Nitish Reddy by reminding him of their IPL past with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Things got tense, and Reddy got out soon after. The moment added more drama to the India vs England match.

Lord's Test Drama: Harry Brook's 'Who Do You Think You Are?' Sled to Nitish Kumar Reddy References SRH Connection

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 19:40:12 IST

On the last day of the third Test match between India and England at Lord’s, there was a big drama on the field. Nitish Kumar Reddy came to bat and something interesting happened between him and England player Harry Brook.

The match was already very serious, and this moment made it even more exciting.

Harry Brook Talks About IPL and SRH While Sledging

When Reddy came to bat at number 9, India had already lost three wickets – Pant, Rahul, and Sundar. England players started saying things to him to make him nervous.

Harry Brook, who is a top player, was speaking to Reddy again and again. He reminded Reddy about IPL and said:

“Who do you think you are? I remember when we were with the Sunrisers, you didn’t say anything there.”

Then he said one more thing:

“Jaddu needs to score all the runs. This is not IPL.”

Brook was trying to disturb Reddy’s mind and bring pressure.

Reddy and Brook Played Together for Sunrisers Hyderabad

This sledging felt more personal because both Reddy and Brook played together for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Now Reddy is still in SRH team, but Brook was bought by Delhi Capitals. After that, he didn’t play and got banned for two years from IPL. That made many Indian fans angry with him.

Because of this, Brook’s words during the Test match felt more serious and emotional.

Chris Woakes Gets Reddy Out After the Sledging

Even though Brook was talking a lot, Reddy tried to stay calm. But he could not stay for long on the pitch.

Chris Woakes bowled a good ball outside off stump. Reddy tried to play it softly but got an edge. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith caught it.

This was India’s eighth wicket. After this, England got more confident and tried to win the match.

Big Moment Adds Fire to India vs England Match

This small fight between Brook and Reddy showed how serious this Test match was. Brook didn’t just talk about cricket—he talked about the IPL too.

Fans saw that even franchise cricket memories come into international matches.

Now, this moment has become one of the highlights of the series. It showed that both teams are fighting hard to win.

