‘How Long To Get To Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say ‘Only 4 Balls’

Can Jofra Archer predict the future? His old tweets seem to say yes. Fans are amazed how posts from years ago keep matching moments on the cricket field. On Monday at Lord’s, this strange coincidence happened again.

Jofra Archer’s Impact on India’s Batting Collapse

India started their chase of 194 runs on the final day of the third Test with 135 runs needed and six wickets remaining. After a tough Day 4 collapse, hopes rested on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But England came out strong in the morning session.

Jofra Archer was on fire. He bowled a brilliant delivery to get Rishabh Pant out and then caught Washington Sundar off his own bowling. England captain Ben Stokes also trapped KL Rahul leg before wicket, putting India under heavy pressure.

Verbal Battles and Archer’s Intense Celebration

Archer wasn’t just deadly with the ball, but also loud with his words. He shouted at Pant while celebrating the wicket and kept teasing the incoming batsman Nitish Reddy.

Meanwhile, Archer’s tweet from 2015 popped up again on social media. It read, “How long it takes to get to Washington?” Fans joked that Archer’s dismissal of Washington Sundar answered that question perfectly.

How long it takes to get to Washington ? 😕 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 22, 2015

Fans were quick to respond to the old post and replied he took only four balls.

Four balls — H U S Nain (@H11USNAIN) July 14, 2025

There is always a tweet 😂 — Carina (@cjhaylett) July 14, 2025





Test Return Since 2021 Makes It Special

This match marked Archer’s first Test appearance since 2021, making his double strike even more meaningful.

While he bowled with great speed in the first innings too, often touching 90 mph, he lacked the same control and didn’t attack the stumps enough.

On Monday, however, he adjusted beautifully—targeting the stumps from a wider angle and using the natural variation at Lord’s to full effect.

Ben Stokes followed Archer’s lead, troubling the Indian middle and lower order. He dismissed KL Rahul and Akash Deep in a sharp spell.

Can India Hold On Against England’s Bowling Attack?

England clearly smelled victory after their morning session assault. Although Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings somewhat, India still face a tough battle to reach the target. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerve and finish the game.

