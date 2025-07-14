LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death ola electric share price ISRO england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors itr Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > Sports > ‘How Long To Get To Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say ‘Only 4 Balls’

‘How Long To Get To Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say ‘Only 4 Balls’

Jofra Archer’s 2015 tweet, “How long it takes to get to Washington?” went viral after he dismissed Washington Sundar at Lord’s. Fans joked it took just 4 balls. Archer’s fiery spell shook India early on Day 5, leaving hopes resting on Jadeja and Reddy to chase down the remaining runs.

Washington Sundar wicket Jofra Archer
'How Long To Get To Washington?' Jofra's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say 'Only 4 Balls' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 18:11:47 IST

Can Jofra Archer predict the future? His old tweets seem to say yes. Fans are amazed how posts from years ago keep matching moments on the cricket field. On Monday at Lord’s, this strange coincidence happened again.

Jofra Archer’s Impact on India’s Batting Collapse

India started their chase of 194 runs on the final day of the third Test with 135 runs needed and six wickets remaining. After a tough Day 4 collapse, hopes rested on KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But England came out strong in the morning session.

Jofra Archer was on fire. He bowled a brilliant delivery to get Rishabh Pant out and then caught Washington Sundar off his own bowling. England captain Ben Stokes also trapped KL Rahul leg before wicket, putting India under heavy pressure.

Verbal Battles and Archer’s Intense Celebration

Archer wasn’t just deadly with the ball, but also loud with his words. He shouted at Pant while celebrating the wicket and kept teasing the incoming batsman Nitish Reddy.

Meanwhile, Archer’s tweet from 2015 popped up again on social media. It read, “How long it takes to get to Washington?” Fans joked that Archer’s dismissal of Washington Sundar answered that question perfectly.

Fans were quick to respond to the old post and replied he took only four balls. 


Test Return Since 2021 Makes It Special

This match marked Archer’s first Test appearance since 2021, making his double strike even more meaningful.

While he bowled with great speed in the first innings too, often touching 90 mph, he lacked the same control and didn’t attack the stumps enough.

On Monday, however, he adjusted beautifully—targeting the stumps from a wider angle and using the natural variation at Lord’s to full effect.

Ben Stokes followed Archer’s lead, troubling the Indian middle and lower order. He dismissed KL Rahul and Akash Deep in a sharp spell.

Can India Hold On Against England’s Bowling Attack?

England clearly smelled victory after their morning session assault. Although Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the innings somewhat, India still face a tough battle to reach the target. It remains to be seen if they can hold their nerve and finish the game.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned

Tags: jofra archerkl rahulrishabh pantWashington Sundar

More News

SC Hears Plea To Save Kerala Nurse From Execution In Yemen, Centre Says Diplomatic Efforts Exhausted
South Korean Actor Kang Seo-Ha Dies At 31, Funeral Scheduled For July 16
Varun Aaron Appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s New Bowling Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026
School Assembly News Headlines July 15, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: CJI BR Gavai Diagnosed With Severe Infection And Other Updates
Wimbledon 2025 Is the Place to Be — Bollywood’s A-Listers and Cricket’s Greats Make It Unforgettable
‘How Long To Get To Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Dismissing Washington Sundar, Netizens Say ‘Only 4 Balls’
Explainer- Ola Electric Surges 17% Today: How The Company Overcame July’s Financial Struggles And Signs Of Recovery
Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Ever To Reach International Space Station, Returns Tomorrow
Women With Type 2 Diabetes Face Double The Risk Of Hidden Heart Damage: UK Study
WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?