Home > Sports > WATCH: Jofra Archer’s Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned

Jofra Archer made a stunning impact on his Test return at Lord’s, removing Rishabh Pant with a beauty and then pulling off a spectacular caught-and-bowled to dismiss Washington Sundar. His sharp pace and reflexes left India reeling at 82/7 as England took control.

Jofra Archer Caught Washington Sundar
WATCH: Jofra Archer's Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 17:22:38 IST

Jofra Archer made a thrilling return to Test cricket at Lord’s with an electrifying performance that left Indian fans in shock. Just after sending Rishabh Pant back with a beauty, Archer went one better by pulling off a jaw-dropping caught-and-bowled against Washington Sundar.

Caught-and-Bowled Magic from Archer

The dismissal came in the 25th over when Archer fired a fast delivery at nearly 140 kph right at the middle-and-leg stump. Sundar, trying to play it safely, was caught off guard by how the ball held up slightly off the pitch.

His bat came through a little early, causing a leading edge that flew to Archer’s right. In a flash, the bowler reacted, diving to his right and snatching the ball with one hand.

It was the kind of reflex moment that lifts a whole team and stuns the opposition into silence.

Jofra Archer Breaks Through with Pant’s Wicket First

Before Sundar’s dismissal, Archer had already made a huge impact by removing Rishabh Pant. Pant had just lofted him for a boundary using one hand, showing typical flair.

But Archer responded in style. He angled a delivery from wide of the crease that seamed away just enough to clip the top of Pant’s off-stump.

That moment wasn’t just about the wicket—it was about how Archer kept his cool and channelled his frustration into precision bowling.

Test Return Since 2021 Makes It Special

This match marked Archer’s first Test appearance since 2021, making his double strike even more meaningful.

While he bowled with great speed in the first innings too, often touching 90 mph, he lacked the same control and didn’t attack the stumps enough.

On Monday, however, he adjusted beautifully—targeting the stumps from a wider angle and using the natural variation at Lord’s to full effect.

India Collapse as England Dominate with Archer’s Lead

Ben Stokes followed Archer’s lead, troubling the Indian middle and lower order. He dismissed KL Rahul and Akash Deep in a sharp spell.

With the score slipping to 82/7, only Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy remained as India’s last recognised batting pair.

England had clearly found their rhythm, and Archer’s return had ignited the charge.

ALSO READ: David Lloyd Blasts Lord’s Test For Time-Wasting: ‘They Might Get A Proper Thai Massage’

WATCH: Jofra Archer's Jaw-Dropping Caught-and-Bowled Dismissal Of Washington Sundar Leaves India Stunned
