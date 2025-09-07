LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympic bronze medallist and world champion in boxing, was shockingly beaten 0-5 in the first round in the 2025 world boxing championships in Liverpool by Turkey’s Busra Isildar. In an emotional post, she said that the defeat is painful, but she had no good sparring partners and training facilities as one of the main problems.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:11:07 IST

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and the current world champion, was shocked out of the world boxing championships 2025 in Liverpool when she lost 0-5 to Busra Isildar of Turkey in the first round in the women 75 kg category. It was her first international loss in more than one year and, as such, Borgohain posted a heartfelt and honest social media message.

Lovlina Borgohain about her Training

Writing about her disappointment, she discussed, ‘I entered my first international competition after spending 1 year abroad. I lost my very first fight and it hurts. I do not know, I could not do it this time.’ Borgohain did not minimize her anger but decided to raise a more serious concern, the inability to provide quality training and sparring before big events due to chronic deficiency of their opportunities. I do not insist on luxury, she stressed. ‘I only ask for good training.’

Lovlina Borgohain recalls her time at Tokyo Olympics

She remembered that, although the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics featured intense international training camps and training partners, the lead up to the Paris Olympics and now to the World Championships provided little competitive exposure. Without good sparring partners, how do I continue to improve myself, she asked. Borgohain, furthermore, bemoaned an even greater issue, that she can find herself alone in a fight, even after giving everything to her country. After giving everything to my country, I have not always had the training or coach that I really need. All my fights I pass the test on my own.

Did Indian Sporting system fail Lovlina Borgohain once again?

The emotional testament of Borgohain sounds like a commentary on the Indian system of sporting support at large. The distinctions and awards created through money are empty without high performing athletes being regularly supported with a training program. Such exposure can provoke critical dialogue on how to ensure our training facilities are much better. However, the defeat did not destroy Borgohain, I will be up again, no matter what, I will be up again. I will fight any circumstance. Her fighting spirit is not in any way diminished.

Also Read: Did You Know Virat Kohli Was Sharing His Fitness Reports To THIS Sportsperson While He Was In London?

Tags: Boxing World Championships 2025Boxing World Championships LiverpoolLovlina Borgohain

RELATED News

ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India Makes History With First Men’s Compound Team Gold At Archery World Championships
Did You Know Virat Kohli Was Sharing His Fitness Reports To THIS Sportsperson While He Was In London?
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, Again Proves Age Is Just A Number, Scores This Stunning Goal In Portugal’s 5-0 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Win Against Armenia

LATEST NEWS

Monkeys vs Apes: Comparing Behavior, Physical Traits, Habitat, and Diet In Primates
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025
Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025
Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025
Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

QUICK LINKS