Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics and the current world champion, was shocked out of the world boxing championships 2025 in Liverpool when she lost 0-5 to Busra Isildar of Turkey in the first round in the women 75 kg category. It was her first international loss in more than one year and, as such, Borgohain posted a heartfelt and honest social media message.

Lovlina Borgohain about her Training

Writing about her disappointment, she discussed, ‘I entered my first international competition after spending 1 year abroad. I lost my very first fight and it hurts. I do not know, I could not do it this time.’ Borgohain did not minimize her anger but decided to raise a more serious concern, the inability to provide quality training and sparring before big events due to chronic deficiency of their opportunities. I do not insist on luxury, she stressed. ‘I only ask for good training.’

Lovlina Borgohain recalls her time at Tokyo Olympics

She remembered that, although the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics featured intense international training camps and training partners, the lead up to the Paris Olympics and now to the World Championships provided little competitive exposure. Without good sparring partners, how do I continue to improve myself, she asked. Borgohain, furthermore, bemoaned an even greater issue, that she can find herself alone in a fight, even after giving everything to her country. After giving everything to my country, I have not always had the training or coach that I really need. All my fights I pass the test on my own.

Did Indian Sporting system fail Lovlina Borgohain once again?

The emotional testament of Borgohain sounds like a commentary on the Indian system of sporting support at large. The distinctions and awards created through money are empty without high performing athletes being regularly supported with a training program. Such exposure can provoke critical dialogue on how to ensure our training facilities are much better. However, the defeat did not destroy Borgohain, I will be up again, no matter what, I will be up again. I will fight any circumstance. Her fighting spirit is not in any way diminished.

Also Read: Did You Know Virat Kohli Was Sharing His Fitness Reports To THIS Sportsperson While He Was In London?