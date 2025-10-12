Lovseth wins final standalone women's Ironman World Championship

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF 2025 IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES RESENDNIG WITH SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: KONA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 11, 2025) (IRONMAN – see restrictions before use) 2.4-MILE SWIM 1. CANNON FIRED TO SIGNAL START OF THE RACE 2. VARIOUS OF ATHLETES SWIMMING 3. LUCY CHARLES-BARCLAY (GREEN SWIM CAP WITH #5 ON IT) TAKES EARLY LEAD 4. OTHER ATHLETES SWIMMING 5. CHARLES-BARCLAY SWIMMING INTO THE HARBOUR/ GETS OUT OF THE WATER IN FIRST PLACE 6. AERIAL OF SWIMMERS COMING TO THE END OF THAT LEG 7. CHARLES-BARCLAY (RED BULL BIKE HELMET WITH #5 ON IT) HAS TROUBLE GETTING BIKE OFF STAND/ BEGINS BIKE PART OF THE RACE 8. OTHER ATHLETES MAKE THEIR WAY THROUGH TRANSITION ZONE/ ATHLETES BEGIN BIKE RACE 112-MILE BIKE RIDE 9. AERIAL OF HAWAII WITH PALM TREES 10. CHARLES-BARCLAY OUT ON THE ROAD IN THE LEAD/ SIDE ON CLOSE UP OF CHARLES-BARCLAY 11. CLOSE UP OF TAYLOR KNIBB (RED TOP, YELLOW HAT WITH #6 ON HER BIKE) 12. CHASING PACK OF RIDERS WITH REIGNING CHAMPION LAURA PHILIPP AT THE BACK (PINK TOP, GREY SHORTS AND WHITE HELMET) 13. SIDE ON CLOSE UP OF SOLVEIG LOVSETH (WHITE TOP, BLACK SHORTS AND #16 ON LEFT ARM AND BIKE) 14. KNIBB OVERTAKES CHARLES-BARCLAY ON THE BIKE/CLOSE UP OF KNIBB 15. VARIOUS OF CHARLES-BARCLAY GETTING A TIME PENALTY FOR LITTERING 16. KNIBB FINISHES BIKE LEG AND HEADS INTO TRANSITION ZONE 17. CHARLES-BARCLAY COMPLETES BIKE LEG 18. LOVSETH WITH HELMET ON RUNS INTO TRANSITION ZONE 26.2-MILE RUN 19.VARIOUS OF CHARLES-BARCLAY, WHO HAS CAUGHT KNIBB AND THEY ARE RUNNING TOGETHER 20. VARIOUS OF LOVSETH RUNNING UP HILL 21. CHARLES-BARCLAY TAKING ICE FROM A COOLBOX AND HOLDING IT ON HER CHEST/ WALKING DRINKING WATER/ WITH HER HUSBAND AFTER RETIRING FROM THE RACE 22. KNIBB RUNNING IN THE LEAD 23. LOVSETH DRINKING FROM BOTTLE ON THE RUN 24. VARIOUS OF KNIBB SITTING ON THE FLOOR HAVING RETIRED AS LOVSETH RUNS BY 25. SIDE-ON OF LOVSETH RUNNING AS NEW RACE LEADER 26. VARIOUS OF LOVSETH CROSSING THE LINE 27. KAT MATTHEWS CROSSES THE LINE IN SECOND PLACE/ HAWAIIAN GARLAND PLACED AROUND NECK 28. PHILIPP CROSSES THE LINE IN THIRD 29. VARIOUS OF ATHLETES ON THE PODIUM STORY: Norway's Solveig Lovseth made the most of her first Ironman World Championship race, rallying from behind to win her first world title in Saturday's (October 11) race in Kona, Hawaii. Lovseth, 26, finished with a time of 8:28:27, coming from behind to overtake Britain's Lucy Charles-Barclay and American Taylor Knibb who both retired in the closing stages of the run. Lovseth beat Briton Kat Matthews by 35 seconds. Matthews finished second with a time of 8:29:02 and Germany's Laura Philipp was third at 8:37:28. Lovseth, who has been competing in Ironman events for less than two years was in just her third race at the full 140.6-mile distance. Lovseth was in 14th place after the 2.4-mile swim. She made up that ground by posting the second-fastest split on the 112-mile bicycle segment (4:31:53) to enter the 26.2-mile marathon run in third place. Lovseth entered the marathon run 5:44 behind, but benefitted from both competitors ahead of her who had been battling for first place being forced to withdraw in the final 10 miles. Lucy Charles-Barclay, the 2023 world champion, led into the marathon portion, but was forced to withdraw from the race due to requiring medical attention around the 17-mile mark. With approximately two miles left, Knibb stopped due to exhaustion, allowing Lovseth to pass her and move into first. More than 1,700 age-groupers joined the professionals on the iconic Big Island course, racing in temperatures around 28 Celsius degrees with high humidity. Fans lined the Queen Ka'ahumanu Highway to cheer what is expected to be the final women-only Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. Ironman's decision to reunify the men's and women's world championships from 2026 ends a short-lived experiment of alternating venues. The split, introduced in 2023 to manage COVID-related entry backlogs, faced criticism for diluting the sport's premier event. Surveys conducted by Ironman suggested most athletes wanted both fields reunited in Kona. With Lovseth's maiden Kona victory, a dramatic chapter in Ironman history closes, and from next year the women's champion will once again share the spotlight with the men. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

