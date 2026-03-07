LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Luka Doncic Shines as Los Angeles Lakers Beat Indiana Pacers in Dominant NBA Win

Luka Dončić led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-117 win over the Pacers, scoring 44 points with nine rebounds, while Reaves, Hachimura, and Kennard provided key support throughout.

NBA: Luca Doncic Shines for Lakers (Image Credits : X)
NBA: Luca Doncic Shines for Lakers (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 7, 2026 12:39:44 IST

The Los Angeles Lakers got back on track after a frustrating defeat against the Denver Nuggets with an assertive 128- 117 triumph over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Leading the way was an incredible performance from Luka Doncic, who came up big for the Lakers throughout the entire match. The Slovenian phenom took control early on, netting 22 points in the opening quarter, five of which were threes, and helping his team grab an early lead that they never relinquished. Los Angeles finished up the first quarter with an 8-point lead and continued the momentum of the scoring run by putting up a total of 18 points to the 6 points of their opponent.

The Pacers kicked off the second quarter coolly by making six points without a break. Just after the Lakers shot a response. More play was provided by Jarred Vanderbilt, whose defensive moves created opportunities such as the break dunk by Jaxson Hayes. Vanderbilt is leading his team in rebounds with several 7s by halftime. Also, LA’s defence gave Indiana a lot of points inside their paint, which allowed the Pacers to stay close. Luka never slowed down on the Lakers offensively, scoring another five points with five minutes to go in the first half. Luke Kennard was very productive coming off the bench by finishing two for two from three-point range. Marcus Smart’s corner threes gave the Lakers the chance to stretch their lead, and the halftime score difference was 13 points.



In the third quarter, the Pacers made an effort to come back in the game. Pascal Siakam came through with some simple inside scoring while Andrew Nembhard made some important baskets. However, the Lakers were still in control in the end. Doni didn’t just score but also blocked two shots and nailed a few three-pointers. On the other hand, Hachimura and Kennard were scoring somewhat at random, which is usually how good teams get a bit further. Luckily for LA, they were still ahead by a 19-point margin at the end of the third.

To start with the fourth quarter, the Lakers committed a couple of turnovers that let Indiana score four points in a flash. However, the momentum was soon with LA again, and they went on to increase their lead significantly. Reaves played a major role in the game, raising his scoring count to two figures before he was fouled out late. This move forced the Lakers to go with the remaining players that had not yet been involved in the game, with just over three minutes left on the clock.



Luca Doncic, Star of the game 

Luca Doncic was the superstar with a record of 44 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks after being dominant throughout the whole game. Austin Reaves came through with 19 points, five assists, and two rebounds, while Rui Hachimura contributed 13 points and three rebounds. Marcus Smart scored 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists; Jaxson Hayes had nine points and four rebounds; and Luke Kennard got 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. The win marked a strong rebound for the Lakers, showcasing Dončić’s leadership and the team’s depth as they aim to continue their strong run in the NBA season.

Also Read: “He’s Human Too”: Glenn Phillips Fires Warning On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IND vs NZ, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: LakersLeBron JamesLuca DoncicnbaPacers

QUICK LINKS