Luka Modric About To Embark On A New Phase With AC Milan

Real Madrid was ousted from the Club World Cup last night after losing to PSG 4-0 in the semifinals. Luka Modric, who leaves after playing 597 games and winning numerous accolades (6 Champions Leagues, 4 La Liga championships, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 2 Copa del Rey crowns, and 5 Spanish Super Cups), played his final game wearing the Blancos jersey against the French team. According to Milannews.it, Modric experienced some extremely moving moments at the end of the game. He was embraced by all of his teammates as well as coach Xabi Alonso before leaving the field.







Luka Modric to Milan: confirmed agreement

The Croatian player is prepared to start a new chapter right away because AC Milan is now his future. Modric signed a one-year contract with the Rossoneri till June 30, 2026, just after his formal Real Madrid tenure came to an end, according to Fabrizio Romano. Everything is confirmed, and the athlete will now enjoy a short vacation before joining his new squad, who are waiting for him with wide arms.

Since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has won 28 trophies with Real, including six Champions Leagues and four La Liga crowns.

In order to increase his prospects of playing in the 2026 World Cup, Modric wants to perform at the greatest level once more the next season. Milan transferred midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City last month after finishing seventh in Serie A the previous season, and left-back Theo Hernandez has been linked to a move to Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

However, Allegri, who spent his first four years as manager and guided the Rossoneri to a Serie A championship in 2011, is still optimistic that forward Rafael Leao and goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be in his team for the upcoming campaign.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea expressed interest in France keeper Maignan, but they fell short of the Italian team’s asking price of around £25 million. Allegri continued, “Maignan and Leao seem willing to stay, while Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season.” Allegri’s team will play Cremonese on August 23 to begin their league campaign.

