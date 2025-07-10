LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Luka Modric About To Embark On A New Phase With AC Milan

Luka Modric About To Embark On A New Phase With AC Milan

When Xabi Alonso's team lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 0–4 in the semifinal of the current FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, Luka Modric's 13-year tenure at Real Madrid came to an end. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 was Modric's last competition with the La Liga powerhouses, for whom he had played 597 games and won 28 trophies, after he had previously announced his resignation from Santiago Bernabue a few months prior.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 23:28:04 IST

Real Madrid was ousted from the Club World Cup last night after losing to PSG 4-0 in the semifinals. Luka Modric, who leaves after playing 597 games and winning numerous accolades (6 Champions Leagues, 4 La Liga championships, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 2 Copa del Rey crowns, and 5 Spanish Super Cups), played his final game wearing the Blancos jersey against the French team. According to Milannews.it, Modric experienced some extremely moving moments at the end of the game. He was embraced by all of his teammates as well as coach Xabi Alonso before leaving the field.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom)



Luka Modric to Milan: confirmed agreement

The Croatian player is prepared to start a new chapter right away because AC Milan is now his future. Modric signed a one-year contract with the Rossoneri till June 30, 2026, just after his formal Real Madrid tenure came to an end, according to Fabrizio Romano. Everything is confirmed, and the athlete will now enjoy a short vacation before joining his new squad, who are waiting for him with wide arms.

Since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has won 28 trophies with Real, including six Champions Leagues and four La Liga crowns.

In order to increase his prospects of playing in the 2026 World Cup, Modric wants to perform at the greatest level once more the next season. Milan transferred midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Manchester City last month after finishing seventh in Serie A the previous season, and left-back Theo Hernandez has been linked to a move to Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

However, Allegri, who spent his first four years as manager and guided the Rossoneri to a Serie A championship in 2011, is still optimistic that forward Rafael Leao and goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be in his team for the upcoming campaign.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea expressed interest in France keeper Maignan, but they fell short of the Italian team’s asking price of around £25 million. Allegri continued, “Maignan and Leao seem willing to stay, while Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season.” Allegri’s team will play Cremonese on August 23 to begin their league campaign.

Also Read: Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final

Tags: ac milanluka modricreal madridTransfer news

More News

Viral Video | Man Beats 12-Year-Old in Lift, Threatens To Stab Him—Caught On CCTV
Who Was James Carter Cathcart? Iconic Pokémon Anime Actor Who Voiced Gary Oak Dies At 71 Due To Throat Cancer
Rodrygo’s Preferred Transfer Is Made Public As Real Madrid And Arsenal Are Scheduled To Meet
When Did Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Marry? Vanderpump Rules Star Reveals Her Husband Cheated On Her During Her Pregnancy
Luka Modric About To Embark On A New Phase With AC Milan
Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?