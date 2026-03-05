Manchester City vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League match on TV and Online In India

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the Matchweek 29 clash of the Premier League between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in North London.

Tottenham currently sit just two places above the relegation zone, though they remain in contention for European honours after finishing fourth in the UEFA Champions League points table. The club recently parted ways with Thomas Frank and appointed former Juventus FC manager Igor Tudor as head coach, but results have yet to improve.

Meanwhile, reigning FA Cup champions Crystal Palace face a similar situation. Although they have progressed to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Conference League, they are only four spots above the relegation zone. The side is managed by Oliver Glasner, who has previously coached clubs such as Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg.

You voted Dom Solanke’s scorpion kick against Man City as February’s Goal of the Month 🦂 pic.twitter.com/CowAnryXm0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2026

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26

When will the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match take place?

The Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

When will the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Where will the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspurs in London.

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 Match In India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioStar app and website from 1:30 AM IST on March 6, 2026.

