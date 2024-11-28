Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Marco Jansen's career-best 7/13 helped South Africa bowl out Sri Lanka for just 42 in the Durban Test, setting a new record for Sri Lanka's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. The collapse was the second-fastest in Test history, with Jansen leading the charge.

Marco Jansen’s career-best performance helped South Africa dismiss Sri Lanka for a meager 42 in their first innings at the Durban Test. This shocking collapse not only marked Sri Lanka’s lowest-ever Test score but also became the lowest total recorded by any team against South Africa in Test cricket.

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan batting line-up found themselves under immense pressure as the South African seamers exploited the challenging conditions at Kingsmead. Despite expecting favorable batting conditions after a rain-affected Day 1, the visitors’ hope quickly turned to despair as they were bundled out for just 42 runs in 13.5 overs.

This collapse surpassed Sri Lanka’s previous lowest score of 71, which they had recorded against Pakistan in 1994. The Lankan batsmen could not handle the movement off the pitch, leaving them to scramble for runs, unable to form any meaningful partnerships. A shocking stat was that only Kamindu Mendis reached double figures, top-scoring with a paltry 13 runs.

Out of the 11 Sri Lankan batsmen, five did not get a mention in the scoresheet when Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, and Asitha Fernando fell for ducks. As South African bowlers dominated the proceedings, a total of 42 from Sri Lanka stands as the second quickest Test collapse after South Africa’s record shattering effort of 30 in 1924.

Lowest Scores For Sri Lanka

The country’s dismal batting has now come at the end of a long list of disappointing batting displays in Test cricket. Some of its worst scores in the format include the following:

  • 42 against South Africa, 2024
  • 71 against Pakistan, 1994
  • 73 against Pakistan, 2006
  • 81 against England, 2001
  • 82 against India, 1990

Marco Jansen’s Heroic Performance

The principal perpetrator of Sri Lanka’s collapse was no other than South Africa’s left-arm fast bowler, Marco Jansen. This 23-year-old dished out a spell for the ages when he took 7 wickets for just 13 runs. His brilliant figures not only gave South Africa a massive 149-run lead but also made history as he became only the second bowler in Test cricket to take seven wickets in less than seven overs. The first to do so was Australia’s Hugh Trumble, who achieved this feat in 1904.

Jansen’s performance was a record-breaking one, and it was a testament that conditions were swinging at Kingsmead. And to top that, it was the third-best performance by a South African pacer at home and the best-ever bowling performance in the 21st century.

Coetzee-Rabada Play Supporting Roles

While Jansen was the man of the day, he had excellent support from his team. Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada were the other contributors with wickets as Sri Lanka could never really gain momentum. Three South African bowlers ended the innings of Sri Lanka in 83 balls that is something very rare underlining the supremacy of South African seam attack.

This collective effort saw South Africa take control of the match, with the Lankan team left reeling. With Sri Lanka now facing a monumental task to recover from such a devastating blow, the match has certainly tilted in favor of the home side.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Aussie PM Praises Kohli’s Perth Heroics; His Response? ‘You Always Got To Add Some Spice’ | WATCH

