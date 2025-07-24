Home > Sports > Marcus Rashford Seals Barcelona Loan Move from Manchester United in Search of Fresh Start

Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester United, with an option to buy. After falling out of favour under Rúben Amorim, the England forward said Barcelona “feels like home” and is eager to chase silverware with the club’s young, ambitious squad.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 24, 2025 13:24:00 IST

Marcus Rashford has completed a season-long loan move to Barcelona from Manchester United, with an option for the Spanish club to make the deal permanent next summer. The 27 year old England forward, who fell out of favor under new United manager Rúben Amorim, said the decision “felt natural” and that Barcelona “feels like home.”

Speaking at his official unveiling, Rashford said, “Barcelona is a massive club with a rich history and young, ambitious players. I’m excited to bring my qualities, grow with the team, and help win trophies.”

First Choice from the Start

Rashford made it clear that Barça was always his top destination: “I was clear on my preference from the start. January didn’t happen, but now it’s the right time.” He also spoke of his admiration for the club’s values, saying, “It’s a club where dreams come true, and that means a lot to me.”

The move comes after Rashford was one of five United players made to train separately during pre-season. He had been working out at a gym in Salford and training at Carrington only after the first team had departed.

Out of Favour, Ready for Renewal

Rashford’s recent struggles at United followed a long tenure that saw him score 138 goals in 426 appearances. Dropped ahead of the Manchester derby last December, he later admitted he was “ready for a new challenge.” A loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season offered him a temporary reset.

Despite being under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 on a 325,000 British Pounds a-week salary, Rashford seized the opportunity for a fresh start. His signing was confirmed during a private meeting with Barça president Joan Laporta and club directors.

From Old Trafford to the Camp Nou

Rashford now becomes the 10th player to represent both Manchester United and Barcelona, joining the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gerard Piqué, and Alexis Sánchez. With his new journey underway, Rashford is eager to prove himself on Spanish soil.

