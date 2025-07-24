Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?

Striker Joao Felix is about to return to Benfica. The proposal for Chelsea to sell half of the player’s rights for €25 million has been approved, according to Portuguese publication Record.

Felix may make his debut on Saturday in a friendly match against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, once the transfer is confirmed by the end of the week. According to earlier rumours, the Portuguese international and Benfica had already verbally agreed; the clubs will only need to finalise their financial obligations.

According to reports, the 24-year-old is “most likely” to rejoin Benfica, where he originally gained recognition before being sold for a record-breaking deal to Atletico Madrid. According to reports, he “clearly quite fancies a return” to Lisbon, with Estadio da Luz being his preferred location. However, his alleged annual salary of €8.2 million is far higher than Benfica’s pay range, which pays stars about €4 million.

The Internet Says “There are other options too”

When Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph appeared on the London Is Blue Podcast, he stoked rumours by saying: “I’ve been informed that Joao Felix is attracting interest from outside Benfica. He obviously has a strong desire to return to Benfica. According to what I’ve been informed, he’s not as active at Chelsea as many believe. And that does allow him to maintain a market.”

Chelsea’s position on Felix has been loosened by new manager Enzo Maresca, who prioritised squad reduction and spending control during his first stint. The Blues are reportedly open to accepting a deal that is between €30 and €35 million, which is a significant drop from their original projection. Benfica has stated that they would not go above their €25 million final budget.

West Ham and Wolves, two Premier League teams, are reportedly also in the market. Should Benfica’s transfer be denied, both teams are seeking an opportunistic one. According to reports, the athlete is happy to continue playing every week at a reduced salary. If it’s not his preference, this could indicate that his move is possible.

Despite their optimism, Benfica supporters will all need to compromise. Felix’s eagerly anticipated return home could be finalised in a matter of weeks if they are able to reconcile the wage and fee disparity. If not, Chelsea may sell him to a buyer who is willing.

