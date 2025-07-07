LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Max Verstappen Wants To Move On From “Very Difficult” British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen Wants To Move On From “Very Difficult” British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix did not end the way Max Verstappen wanted it to. After struggling throughout the race, he finished at the fifth position and later acknowledged the difficult time he had in the race. Although he is hopeful of making a comeback in the next Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in Hungary.

Max Verstappen finished at the fifth position in the British Grand Prix. (Twitter)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 20:51:52 IST

Max Verstappen of the Red Bull said that the British Grand Prix was “very difficult” for him, as he spun while being in the race but came back well to end at the fifth position. 

Ever-changing weather and variable grip did not help his cause either, as he continued to struggle throughout the competition.

At one stage, he was eyeing the podium finish, but the dynamics of the race changed rapidly due to rain.

After that, I tried to minimize the damage; he shared his thoughts after the race.

The team’s principal, Christian Horner, echoed his thoughts and appreciated the comeback made by Verstappen. 

What Went Wrong For Max Verstappen

However, he also added that the team could not find the right strategy for the race.

Like many others, Verstappen made an early wager on intermediate tires. The plan didn’t work. 

The additional pit stop cost him crucial time, as the track dried more quickly than anticipated.

The spin followed. Verstappen lost control when navigating Stowe’s corner on lap 27, putting his RB20 wide into the run-off. 

He slid down the order, but luckily, he managed to escape the barricades and safely rejoin.

Verstappen later remarked, “It wasn’t the race we hoped for.” “I had the spin after we made a few unsuccessful calls.”

Will He Make A Comeback In Next Races?

“What matters is that we remained in the points and proceeded from there,” he added.

Lando Norris of McLaren emerged victorious, while his teammate Oscar Piastri came second, and Nico Hulkenberg took the number three position.

Although his competitors narrowed the deficit, Verstappen remains at the third position in the Drivers’ Championship despite the setback.

Despite the setback, Verstappen remained at the top in the Drivers' Championship table.

The Red Bull will now focus on the Hungary Grand Prix, which suits their vehicle, and Verstappen might find just the right track to find his groove again.

The Hungary Grand Prix will be held from August 1 to 3 in Budapest.

While the first two days are reserved for practice and qualifying, the competitive race is scheduled to take place on August 3 at 2:00 PM local time.

