McLaren Boss Shrugs Off Verstappen’s Brilliance: ‘No Longer Impressed’ by the Dutchman’s Magic

Max Verstappen once again proved why he’s the reigning Formula 1 World Champion with a dazzling final lap in Q3 at Silverstone, snatching pole position from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in dramatic fashion. Despite McLaren showing impressive pace throughout the weekend, Verstappen’s 1:24.892 lap secured him the top spot — and left rival teams reeling.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, though clearly impressed by the Dutchman’s relentless performance, admitted he has come to expect the extraordinary from the Red Bull star.

“I stopped being impressed by Max Verstappen because it’s Max — he can do anything,” Stella said in a post-qualifying interview with Viaplay. “I think today he pulled off a superb lap in the final attempt in Q3. There is more of a gap between pole and second than between second and fifth. So well done to Max.”

Verstappen’s Stunning Silverstone Lap Steals McLaren’s Thunder

Oscar Piastri had been on provisional pole and looked set to lead the grid for Sunday’s British Grand Prix, only to be edged out in the dying seconds of the session. Lando Norris, his teammate, will start third. The Woking-based team had been preparing for a tight qualifying battle with Ferrari , but instead found themselves surprised by George Russell taking fourth and the Scuderia only managing fifth and sixth.

Andrea Stella Focused on the Bigger Picture

Though Verstappen’s brilliance disrupted McLaren’s hopes of locking out the front row, Stella remains optimistic. The Italian team boss, who has overseen McLaren’s resurgence in recent seasons, emphasized the progress the team has made and the closeness of the field.

“We were expecting Ferrari to be stronger today, but George has done a good job getting in the mix,” Stella said. “The gaps are tight, and all this is a really good setup for a very interesting race tomorrow.”

As for Verstappen, his pole position reinforces the idea that even when he’s not the favorite, he remains the driver to beat. In Stella’s words, Verstappen is “no longer impressing” — simply because he’s already proven there’s almost nothing he can’t do.

Also Read: Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland’s Crucial Win Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive