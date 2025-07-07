LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump death cap mushrooms elon musk Babita Kapoor china brics America Party Camp Mystic Israel houthi attack donald trump
Home > Sports > Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland’s Crucial Win Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive

Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland’s Crucial Win Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive

Switzerland earned a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A on July 6 in Bern. Goals from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim kept Swiss hopes alive. The result lifted them to second in the group, while Iceland was eliminated. Switzerland next faces Finland on July 9.

Alayah Pilgrim
Alayah Pilgrim scored in 90th minute (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 13:06:00 IST

Switzerland secured a vital 2-0 victory over Iceland on July 6 at Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, in their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A clash on Sunday (July 06). Geraldine Reuteler opened the scoring in the 76th minute, and Alayah Pilgrim sealed the win with a late goal, giving the hosts their first group win and a lifeline in the tournament.

Tense Battle with Early Drama

Both teams entered the match under pressure after opening losses, making this a must-win encounter. In the opening minute, Iceland almost stunned Switzerland as Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir’s thunderous shot struck the crossbar, electrifying the crowd of nearly 30,000. The game remained tight and cautious until Reuteler broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a midfield turnover to slot home a goal created by Sydney Schertenlieb. Pilgrim’s late deflected strike from a swift Swiss counterattack secured the win and all three points.

Group Standings and Next Fixtures

The win propels Switzerland to second place in Group A on goal difference, just behind Norway, who moved to the top after their 2-1 win over Finland. Iceland’s loss extinguishes their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Switzerland will battle Finland in their final group match in Geneva on July 9, while Iceland faces already-qualified Norway in Thun. With the group still wide open, Switzerland’s next match is crucial as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament’s last eight.

About Euro 2025

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is being hailed as one of the most competitive editions yet, showcasing the rapid growth and rising standards of women’s football across Europe. Hosted by Switzerland, the 14th edition of the tournament features 16 teams battling across several cities, with passionate fans filling stadiums and raising the profile of the women’s game. This year’s competition highlights emerging talents and established stars, offering a platform for teams to cement their status on the international stage. With knockout stages approaching, every group game carries huge significance, intensifying the pressure on teams like Switzerland to deliver results at home.

Also Read: Bangladesh Level Series with Gritty Win Over Sri Lanka

Tags: Alayah PilgrimEuro 2025Women Euro
Advertisement

More News

BJP Working With Christian Communities, We Are Reviving Grassroots,” Says BJP Mizoram President Beichhua
IIT In Malasia? Here’s What PM Modi And Malaysian PM Anwar Proposed
Korean Air Spreads Wings In Global Aerospace With Civil, Defence, And MRO Growth
Sri Lanka Navy Conducts SAR Operation, Rescues Four Indian Fishermen
Back To Mom’s Side: Two-Month-Old Elephant Calf Reunited With Mother In Kaziranga
Mahesh Babu’s Legal Trouble: Endorsing a ₹34 Lakh Real Estate Scam
Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland’s Crucial Win Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive
26 Years Since Captain Vikram Batra’s Supreme Sacrifice In Kargil War
Assam: Bodoland Speaks Demonstrates Transformation From Insurgency To Peace Through Culture
Paras Defence Stock Split Goes Live, Multibagger Stock Sees Sharp Drop Of 8 Percent Despite Strong Q4 Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?