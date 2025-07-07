Women’s Euro 2025: Switzerland’s Crucial Win Keeps Knockout Hopes Alive

Switzerland secured a vital 2-0 victory over Iceland on July 6 at Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, in their UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group A clash on Sunday (July 06). Geraldine Reuteler opened the scoring in the 76th minute, and Alayah Pilgrim sealed the win with a late goal, giving the hosts their first group win and a lifeline in the tournament.

Tense Battle with Early Drama

Both teams entered the match under pressure after opening losses, making this a must-win encounter. In the opening minute, Iceland almost stunned Switzerland as Ingibjorg Sigurdarsdottir’s thunderous shot struck the crossbar, electrifying the crowd of nearly 30,000. The game remained tight and cautious until Reuteler broke the deadlock, capitalizing on a midfield turnover to slot home a goal created by Sydney Schertenlieb. Pilgrim’s late deflected strike from a swift Swiss counterattack secured the win and all three points.

Group Standings and Next Fixtures

The win propels Switzerland to second place in Group A on goal difference, just behind Norway, who moved to the top after their 2-1 win over Finland. Iceland’s loss extinguishes their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Switzerland will battle Finland in their final group match in Geneva on July 9, while Iceland faces already-qualified Norway in Thun. With the group still wide open, Switzerland’s next match is crucial as they aim to secure a spot in the tournament’s last eight.

About Euro 2025

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is being hailed as one of the most competitive editions yet, showcasing the rapid growth and rising standards of women’s football across Europe. Hosted by Switzerland, the 14th edition of the tournament features 16 teams battling across several cities, with passionate fans filling stadiums and raising the profile of the women’s game. This year’s competition highlights emerging talents and established stars, offering a platform for teams to cement their status on the international stage. With knockout stages approaching, every group game carries huge significance, intensifying the pressure on teams like Switzerland to deliver results at home.

