McLaren Brings Back Their ‘Chrome’ Livery For British Grand Prix

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will feature a unique livery that McLaren debuted at its McLaren Racing Live event in London.

Prior to the Silverstone weekend, the livery was presented at a fan gathering in Trafalgar Square.

As part of their partnership with Google’s browser, the two will race a car that is primarily made of chrome. In addition to the live reveal, the livery’s launch was promoted on digital and social media platforms, highlighting the team’s legendary past via Google Chrome.

The ‘Legacy at Speed’ livery draws inspiration from McLaren’s collaboration with Google Chrome.

“We have millions of fans who have been with the McLaren Formula 1 Team for decades, but there are also millions who are new to the sport and the team,” stated Louise McEwen, CMO of McLaren Racing.

Although McLaren has not yet fully embraced the livery that adorned its vehicles from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, this is the third time in three seasons that the company has chosen a chrome-based aesthetic.

McLaren aims for another win of the season

McLaren hasn’t won at Silverstone since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. But this year the tables can turn and they might have the possibility of a double podium.

Following the British driver’s victory in Austria, Oscar Piastri now leads Lando Norris by 15 points in the world championship.

This weekend’s British Grand Prix is Lando Norris’ home event. The British driver intends to wow the fans with McLaren’s latest improvements at the Silverstone circuit, where he has his own grandstand. In addition to being Norris’ home race, the British driver is looking forward to McLaren’s as well.

A second edition was used at the United States Grand Prix in Austin last year, following the first chrome homage at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

