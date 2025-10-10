The online reaction was by the Venezuelan political figure Maria Corina Machado, who recently posted something scantily dressed, where she was celebrating the win of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the UEFA championship 2025. Machado uploaded the image of the winning PSG team that was celebrating with the glorious trophy on top of a confetti rain and in her post she wrote, ‘5 a 0. No quinto malo…’ which means 5-0. There’s no bad fifth.’ Though this was a jab at football, there was some element of meaning behind this that resonated with her supporters.

Maria Corina Machado’s Favourite Sport

This tweet was made just after PSG trampled 5-0 in the final of the champions league, which became a historic one in the history of the club that had already registered a number of near-misses in the European tournament. The image of Marquinhos to the trophy home was an embodiment of struggle and redemption to the fans all round the world. However, in Venezuela the message transmitted by Machado was quickly comprehended by her followers more than the passion of sports. It was considered by most as a symbol of struggle, victory despite the obstacles and the belief that patience will pay off just as the years long struggle of PSG to discover European glory will ultimately pay off. Soon enough, debates were being carried out in social media. Football fans made Machado seem funny and timely, and her political followers gave parallels of the success of PSG with the struggle that Venezuela is currently facing to restore democracy. It also attracted the eye to the number of 5 which may depict five stages of struggle or five attempts or simply a celebratory reference to the emphatic triumph of the team.

5 a 0 No hay quinto malo… pic.twitter.com/36SJnAwjnC — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) June 1, 2025







Maria Corina Machado’s Tweet Of PSG

Machado could correlate cultural occurrences, including overseas sports victories, with her bigger ideas of hope and endurance in her decently but profound post as pointed to by analysts. She could create a very distinct overlap between politics and sport which was natural and not premeditated, which she accomplished by leveraging something as common as football. The likes, shares and jibes were pouring through the platform within hours following her post as thousands of people liked the post. The tweet could have been an off hand remark regarding a football match or a deeper political metaphor, but in any case, it succeeded in achieving the greatest power of the social media; a mixture of celebration, symbolism, and emotion within one viral post.

