Home > World > Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?

Maria Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader has been named as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her work in defense of democracy and human rights. The prize includes a medal, a diploma and 11 million Swedish kronor, around 1 million USD.

(Image Credit: María Corina Machado via X)
(Image Credit: María Corina Machado via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 10, 2025 15:53:34 IST

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?

Maria Corina Machado, who was one of the most outspoken opposition leaders in Venezuela, was later awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize because of her tireless effort in standing up to defend the rights of democracy and her campaign of peaceful transition of dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. She was a bold and industrious peace maker who made the Norwegian Nobel Committee celebrate her after she had tried in vain to persuade the opposition and resist militarization of Venezuelan society.

How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?

In addition to the prestigious medal and diploma, the Nobel Peace Prize laureates receive an enormous cash prize on top of the high end prize. In 2025, the prize money is going to be 11 million Swedish kronor (SEK) or approximately 1 million USD. This is a huge sum which reveals that the Nobel Committee is recognizing the contribution of the laureate to mankind. Nobel Prizes began in 1901, when based on the need of the Swedish chemicals inventor Alfred Nobel, the awards were given to those individuals or organizations doing the greatest good to humanity. The awards are offered in six different categories, among which are Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Economic Sciences. Most of the wealth of Alfred Nobel was invested in a fund that was set aside to safe securities, whose interest paid annually in prizes to those whose labour has rendered some material service to humanity.

What Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner Alongwith The Prize Money?

Nobel Peace Prize Medal is an engraved relief carved medal, one side has a prototype sculptor Gustav Vigeland, engraver Erik Lindberg and on the other side there are three naked men embracing to represent international fraternity. The medal is made of 18 carat gold and it weighs approximately 196 grams and 6.6 cm in diameter. The fact that Maria Corina Machado is the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize makes it clear to the world the effort that she has put in trying to advance the cause of democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Her writing is a call to everyone in the world to be persistent in making sure that peace and justice is attained.

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 3:53 PM IST
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?

QUICK LINKS