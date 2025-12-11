Meet Para Badminton Star Munna Khalid Who Has Won 10 Medals For India, Now Set For Bahrain Tournament And Asia Games 2026

Munna Khalid, born and brought up in Khanpur town of Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. In past few years Munna Khalid has been prominent name in Indian para-badminton, despite of many challenges he has consistently demonstrated remarkable determination and skill on the court.

In recent Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025 Level 1 held at Solo, Indonesia from 28th October to 2nd November 2025 Munna has won bronze medal for India. For Level 1 tournament only world’s Top 12 players can only participate.

In quarter final he defeated Paris paralympic 4th place pair from France to secure bronze medal for India. After securing bronze medal at Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025 Level 1 Munna has ranked at 9th position in the world and Qualified for the upcoming BWF World Para Badminton Championship 2026 which will be held at Manama, Bahrain in February 2026

Munna Khalid on winning bronze

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment celebrated the victory by sharing heartfelt congratulations to Munna Khalid. In an exclusive conversation Munna Khalid extends his heartfelt thanks to government of India for taking initiative and promoting Para sports.

Munna Khalid’s journey has been a roller coaster from coming from a humble and economically weaker section to background to taking admission in Jamia Millia Islamia and then her passion for badminton. Apart from sports, Munna is working with the National Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and pursuing a PhD from Jamia Millia Islamia.

Prior to this Munna Khalid has won 10 Medals for India including 2 gold, 2 silvers, and 6 bronzes and he has also been awarded by the then Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal for his dedication and commitment for sports. Munna Khalid further told that he is preparing for upcoming 2026 Asian games and Bahrain tournament in February 2026. He aims to represent India in Para Olympics.