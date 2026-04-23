MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 33- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: In IPL 2026, Match 33, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the most intense rivalry ever. This “El Clasico” on April 23, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium is an important fight for survival. In this high-stakes tournament, both teams are trying to move up the table, so they need to win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

MI vs CSK Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The Wankhede Stadium is a famous place for batters to hit because of its red soil and true bounce. Fans should expect a lot of runs because the average first innings total is often over 200. The square boundaries are short.

The new ball can help fast bowlers a little bit when it’s under lights, but the flatness of the deck makes things harder once the shine wears off. The heavy dew that is expected in the second half is a big reason why spinners will have a hard time gripping the ball. In the past, the team chasing has had a big advantage here because the outfield is wet.

MI vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

The stats reflect one of the most balanced rivalries in sporting history.

Category Mumbai Indians (MI) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Total Matches 39 39 Wins 21 18 Wins at Wankhede 8 5 Last 5 Meetings 1 4

MI vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Mumbai Indians (MI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Matt Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Noor Ahmad.

Impact Players: MI will likely use Mitchell Santner depending on the toss, while CSK may look toward Gurjapneet Singh to strengthen their pace unit during the death overs.

MI vs CSK Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Tilak Varma: He is in sensational form after smashing a 101 run century against Gujarat Titans recently. He is currently the backbone of the MI middle order and a reliable point scorer.

Jasprit Bumrah: A non negotiable pick for IPL 2026 Match 33 fantasy cricket tips. His ability to provide breakthroughs in the Powerplay and bowl economical overs at the death is unmatched.

Sanju Samson: Now leading the charge for CSK, Samson has been their most aggressive batter this season. His strike rate at the Wankhede Stadium is traditionally very high.

Suryakumar Yadav: The local hero understands these conditions better than anyone else. His ability to find gaps in the short square boundaries makes him a vital asset for any fantasy team.

MI vs CSK Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Tilak Varma – Given his recent century and clinical consistency, he is the safest bet for maximum points.

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson – His dual role as a top order batter and wicketkeeper provides multiple avenues for fantasy points.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Will Jacks – He is one of the low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League who could explode if he gets going on this flat track.

Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad – Despite the dew, his unorthodox spin could catch MI batters off guard during the middle overs.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock , Sanju Samson

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav , Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad , Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya , Will Jacks

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad

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