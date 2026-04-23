MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede Stadium? Here’s What We Know

MI vs CSK: The most exciting match of IPL 2026 is finally here! The Mumbai Indians will host the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium today, April 23, 2026. But the main topic of conversation before this “El Clasico” isn’t just the tactical battle between the two five-time champions; it’s also the health of one person: Rohit Sharma.

How’s Rohit Sharma’s Injury?

Rohit Sharma is still unsure about his future as he heals from a hamstring injury. The veteran opener hurt himself on April 12, and he has already missed MI’s last two games against the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

During practice yesterday, the Mumbai Indians camp showed some good signs. On Wednesday, Rohit was seen batting in the nets as part of a controlled training session. According to TOI, he spent about 25 minutes in the middle, but he was still very cautious. He mostly had to deal with throw-downs and stayed away from big, risky shots. This means that the range of motion is coming back, but the medical team is doing everything they can to avoid a setback.

Will Rohit Sharma Play As Impact Player?

Just before the toss, a final decision will be made about whether or not Rohit will play. Minute by minute, the MI management is keeping an eye on his fitness. The Mumbai Indians could use the Impact Player rule if he is fit enough to bat but not yet ready for the physical demands of 20 overs in the field. This would let them use his huge batting power at the top of the order while keeping an eye on his workload and protecting his hamstring during the bowling innings.

If Rohit is ruled out, Danish Malewar will likely stay at the top of the order with Quinton de Kock. Malewar has been chosen to fill in during this injury layoff, and he will be in charge of giving MI the explosive start they need.

Why Rohit Sharma is Vital Today?

Rohit’s return is even more important because of how well he has done in this rivalry. He has scored the most runs in MI vs. CSK history, with 913 runs in 31 games. He is even more dominant at the Wankhede Stadium, where he has scored more than 500 IPL runs against CSK.

MI has won 21 of the 39 IPL matches between the two teams, but CSK has been the better team lately, winning five of the last six matches leading up to 2025. In April 2025, the Mumbai Indians did win by a wide margin of 9 wickets, and today they will want their best captain and batter to lead the way so they can regain their local dominance.

Whether Rohit Sharma comes out to bat first or sits in the dugout, his presence makes this match very important. If he plays, MI gets a mental and statistical boost at a pitch he knows well. If he doesn’t show up, the pressure will be on the young Danish Malewar to fill the “Hitman”‘s big shoes in the biggest game of the year.

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