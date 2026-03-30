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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?

MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?

Rinku Singh captained Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after Ajinkya Rahane suffered cramps at Wankhede Stadium. KKR failed to defend 220, with leadership decisions under scrutiny in a loss to MI in their opening game of the season.

Rinku Singh led the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after Ajinkya Rahane limped off the field at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI
Rinku Singh led the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 after Ajinkya Rahane limped off the field at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 30, 2026 10:16:52 IST

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MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 season hit a massive roadblock as they lost their opening clash of the season against the Mumbai Indians. Five-time champions won their first game of the season for the first time since 2012 at the Wankhede Stadium on 29th March. The loss for KKR in the opening game of the season was one of the biggest disappointments they could have taken from the clash. 

An injury to their skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, saw the Knight Riders being led by recently announced vice-captain, Rinku Singh. The inexperience in leadership proved to be decisive as the three-time champions failed to defend a mammoth total of 220 runs away from home. 

Rahane, after experiencing cramps in both his legs, limped off the field at Wankhede. The veteran batter was the star performer for the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise in the first innings.

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MI vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane limps off the field

It was only after the end of the fourth over that Ajinkya Rahane went down on the ground and needed medical attention. After some medical treatment received from the team’s physiotherapist, Rahane was still not able to continue. The 37-year-old limped off the field and remained on the sidelines as he saw his team enduring a tough defeat in Mumbai. 

Sharing an update on his cramps, the KKR skipper, after the match, said, “Feeling okay, just a lot of cramps to my calf and both the calves actually. So hopefully I’ll be okay. I mean, just a lot of cramps.”

Rinku Singh leads KKR vs MI

Once Ajinkya Rahane left the field, all eyes turned to Rinku Singh, who was appointed as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The left-handed batter would not have imagined that he would be called to lead the team in the first game itself. 

Rinku’s decisions were under the scanner as an inexperienced bowling attack from KKR failed to defend 220 runs in the second innings. His decision not to bowl the full quota of overs from his only two overseas bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani and Sunil Narine, raised questions. Narine, who is the only bowler with more than 200 wickets for KKR, gave away 30 runs in his three overs while picking up Tilak Varma’s wicket. 

IPL 2026: Silver lining for KKR after defeat against MI

There were a few positives for the Kolkata Knight Riders after their loss against MI. Apart from their strong batting performance in the first innings, the hopes of a fourth title for KKR were reignited despite the loss against MI. The Mumbai Indians won their first match of the season for the first time after 14 years. The last time the Mumbai-based franchise won their season-opening clash, it was KKR who went on to win their first IPL trophy.

Also Read: MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH

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MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?

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MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?
MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?
MI vs KKR: Why Was Rinku Singh Leading Kolkata Knight Riders Instead of Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026?
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