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Home > Sports News > MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH

MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH

MI vs KKR saw the Mumbai Indians break a long-standing jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders. Actress Sara Arjun went viral as a ‘lucky charm’, while Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Shardul Thakur starred in the win.

Mumbai Indians thumped Kolkata Knight Riders with a six-wicket victory in their first game of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI and X
Mumbai Indians thumped Kolkata Knight Riders with a six-wicket victory in their first game of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 30, 2026 09:17:46 IST

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MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been the go-to destination for Indians as the primary source of entertainment. The 19th season of the grand league kicked off over the weekend with Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening clash of the season. The Mumbai Indians broke their 13-year-long streak of losing their opening clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on the 29th March. 

The high-octane MI vs KKR clash was not only attended by thousands of fans at the Wankhede Stadium, but also by famous personalities. Among those personalities were Sara Arjun, the lead actress from the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar 2. Portraying the role of Yalina Jamali in the movie, the young actress was also part of the film’s first installment. Arjun turned up at the clash between the former champions wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey.

Watch – Sara Arjun the ‘lucky charm’ for Mumbai Indians




Her parents accompanied Sara Arjun as she made her way to the Wankhede Stadium. Her father, Raj Arjun, is also an actor, while her mother, Sanya, is a dancer and teacher by profession.




She was seen leaving the stadium with actor Ishaan Khatter, as fans speculated on social media platforms that she was the lucky charm the Mumbai Indians needed to break their losing streak. 

MI vs KKR: Shardul, Rohit and Rickelton star for Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, won their opening game of the season for the first time since 2012. It was yet another run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium as the Kolkata Knight Riders piled up 220 runs in the first innings. Openers Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen provided a great start for KKR in the power play. Rahane went on to score a half-century before solid knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (51) and Rinku Singh (33*) provided the impetus for the huge total. Amidst all the boundaries, former KKR player Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets while going for 39 runs. 

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, opening the innings, put up a 148-run stand for the first wicket. Rohit played at a strike rate of more than 200 during his knock of 78 runs. Rickelton finished with 81 runs off 43 deliveries before being dismissed. MI won the clash on the first ball of the final over by six wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection breaking records

Since its release on the 19th of March, Dhurandhar 2 is breaking records left, right and centre. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi alongside Sara Arjun. The worldwide collection of the highly acclaimed movie has collected over ₹1,350 crores in gross collection. 

The first installment of the series was a huge success at the box office as well. The film collected more than ₹1,350 crores in the box office. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

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Tags: Ajinkya Rahanedhurandhar 2IPL 2026Kolkata Knight RidersMIMI vs KKRmumbaiMumbai Indiansranveer singhrohit sharmaRyan RickeltonSara Arjunshardul thakurWankhede Stadium

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MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH
MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH
MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH
MI vs KKR: Dhurandhar 2 Actress Sara Arjun Proves to be Lucky as Mumbai Indians Break 14-Year Long Jinx in IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium — WATCH

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