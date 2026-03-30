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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

Can KKR win the IPL 2026 title despite a bowling disaster against MI? A strange 14-year-old omen suggests they might. Dive into the "Connection" that has Kolkata fans dreaming of a fourth star, the latest on Matheesha Pathirana’s return, and how the franchise plans to fix its injury-riddled pace attack. The full tactical breakdown inside.

IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here's Why-Details Inside. Photo: KKR- X
IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here's Why-Details Inside. Photo: KKR- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 30, 2026 01:18:39 IST

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IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

IPL 2026: You know how sometimes history repeats itself? It looks like that might be happening in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, people are talking about two different stories. One story is about the scoreboard and the other is about what happened in the past.

The 2012 Connection

For the time in over 10 years, Mumbai Indians have won their first match of the IPL season. This is a big deal for MI fans because they had been waiting for 14 years for this to happen. But this might be a good sign for the KKR fans. In 2012, Mumbai Indians not only won their first match, it was also the same year that Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gautam Gambhir won their first IPL title.

Analysis of the MI vs KKR Clash

The game was tough for Kolkata Knight Riders. Even though their batsmen did well with Ajinkya Rahane scoring 67 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 51, but their bowlers failed miserably. Mumbai Indians easily chased down the 221-run target, winning by 6 wickets, thanks to Ryan Rickelton (81) and Rohit Sharma’s (78) great batting.

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No Harshit Rana, Akash Deep For KKR

The poor bowling show isn’t entirely a matter of form; it’s a matter of personnel. KKR is currently grappling with a severe injury crisis. Both Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out for the entire season. The franchise has moved quickly to name Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Dubey as replacements, but the void left by their lead domestic pacers was evident as MI cruised through the chase.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Matheesha Pathirana, the ₹18-crore marquee signing who is currently nursing a calf strain, is expected to join the squad between the first week and mid-April. as per reports. His ability to bowl pin-point yorkers is exactly the “X-factor” KKR lacked in the death overs last night.

Can KKR Win 4th Title?

Can KKR lift yet another title? If they can navigate the next few matches without further damage, the return of Pathirana could transform them from contenders to favorites. With a batting lineup that just put up 220 against a Jasprit Bumrah-led attack, the foundation is there. If the new recruits like Saini can stabilize the middle overs and the spin duo of Narine and Chakaravarthy find their rhythm, KKR remains a massive threat. As history suggests, a loss to MI in the opener might just be the lucky charm they need for a championship run.

Read More: IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Takes A Swipe At Cricket Australia Over ‘Why Cameron Green Didn’t Bowl’ Question

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Tags: Akash Deep injury newsHarshit Rana replacementIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points Tableipl 2026 scheduleKKR bowling concernsKKR vs MI 2012 FinalKolkata Knight Riders Fourth TitleMatheesha Pathirana injury updateMI Opening Match RecordMI vs KKRNavdeep Saini KKRRohit Sharma fitnessRyan Rickelton MISaurabh Dubey KKRWankhede Stadium match result

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IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

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IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside
IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside
IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside
IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

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