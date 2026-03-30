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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians have finally broken their 14-year "Opening Match" jinx! Witness the historic moment as Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) dismantle the KKR bowling attack to chase down 221 at the Wankhede. Get the full match report, record-breaking stats.

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break 'Opening Match' Jinx After 14 Years. Photo: Indian Premier League- X
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break 'Opening Match' Jinx After 14 Years. Photo: Indian Premier League- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 30, 2026 01:59:49 IST

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) recorded a commanding six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma helped Mumbai Indians record their biggest run chase in IPL history and also their first season opener win since 2012 IPL.

Mumbai Indians chased a strong target of 221 to beat KKR in the second match of IPL 2026. The run chase needed something extraordinary, and Mumbai Indians’ openers gave their team just that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), accompanied by Ryan Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), completely shattered KKR’s bowling lineup. Both openers contributed a century partnership in a record-breaking combination, reaching 135/0 in just 11 overs.

Rickelton matched Rohit stroke for stroke, reaching his half-century in just 24 balls shortly after Rohit, who completed his fifty in 23 balls. While Rohit eventually fell to Vaibhav Arora, he had already ensured that the platform was firmly set.

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KKR sniffed a comeback when Kartik Tyagi dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (16), and Rickelton was unfortunately run out for 81. However, with the required rate well under control, captain Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir guided the team home in 19.1 overs.

Earlier, KKR delivered a commanding batting performance, posting a formidable total of 220/4 after being put in to bat first.

Led by a scintillating half-century from captain Ajinkya Rahane and crucial contributions from Finn Allen and Rinku Singh, KKR dominated proceedings with an aggressive approach, setting up a challenging target despite a three-wicket haul by Shardul Thakur.

Knight Riders were off to a fantastic start as they reached 31/0 after the first three overs.

During the fourth over, captain Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen combined to hammer 25 runs against all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the Knight Riders crossed the 50-run mark. 25 runs is also the joint second-most that Hardik Pandya conceded in an over in the IPL, after he conceded 26 runs against CSK in 2024 at Wankhede.

During the sixth over, Mumbai got the much-needed breakthrough as speedster Shardul Thakur dismissed dangerous Finn Allen for 17-ball 37, including six fours and two sixes. After the end of the first power play, the Knight Riders scored 78/1.

During the seventh over, captain Rahane and Cameron Green combined to hammer 16 runs against leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Thakur got the second wicket after he took the prized wicket of Camerom Green during the fifth ball of the ninth over. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 18 off 10 balls, with two boundaries.

Rahane reached his fifty in just 27 deliveries as the three-time champions reached 120/2 after the end of 10 overs.

During the third ball of the 14th over, Shardul Thakur got his third wicket. The right-arm pacer got the important wicket of captain Rahane, who played a fantastic knock of 67 off 40 deliveries, including three fours and five towering sixes.

In the very next over, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh then combined to slam 17 runs against Ghazanfar as KKR scored 167/3 after the end of 15 overs.

Mumbai failed to stop the runs’ flow as Raghuvanshi and Rinku then took the Knight Riders’ total to 191/3 after the end of the 17th over.

After the end of the 18th over, the Knight Riders reached a commanding position of 199/3 as Raghuvanshi and Rinku stitched a 50-run stand between themselves.

In the very next over, all-rounder Pandya removed dangerous Raghuvanshi for 51 off 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes as the Knight Riders scored 209/4.

In the end, KKR posted a challenging total of 220/4 with Rinku Singh staying unbeaten on 33 off 21 balls, with four fours. For the five-time champions, Mumbai, Shardul (3/39) picked up a three-wicket haul.

With ANI Inputs

Read More: IPL 2026: KKR To Win Fourth Title Even After Poor Bowling Show Against MI? Here’s Why— Details Inside

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Tags: IPL 2026Kolkata Knight RidersMI vs KKRMumbai Indiansrohit sharmaRyan Rickelton

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Star In 6-Wicket Win Over KKR, MI Break ‘Opening Match’ Jinx After 14 Years

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