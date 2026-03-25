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Home > Sports News > MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

Fans face major issues buying IPL 2026 tickets as the MI vs RCB clash sells out instantly. High resale prices, third-party platforms, VIP allocations and poor stadium facilities have sparked outrage, with supporters questioning the transparency and accessibility of live cricket in India.

Fans complain about facing issues while buying tickets for IPL 2026 matches. Image Credit: X/@mipaltan
Fans complain about facing issues while buying tickets for IPL 2026 matches. Image Credit: X/@mipaltan

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 25, 2026 17:16:49 IST

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MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League is barely a couple of days away. The excitement among fans has certainly increased with marquee players set to clash. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will take on the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the 12th of April. Even though the clash between the two teams is more than two weeks away, the tickets for the marquee clash have already sold out. 

The selling out of tickets wasn’t the only concern faced by fans while trying to buy tickets. One of the most common issues faced by fans during this year’s ticket sales has been the reselling of tickets on third-party apps. For MI’s first home game against KKR, the tickets were once again sold within minutes. However, the same tickets within moments are being put on sale on third-party platforms for exorbitant rates.

IPL 2026 Tickets sold out in seconds




Some of the fans have reported that they were unable to buy tickets even after reaching the platform within a minute of tickets being announced. People trying to buy tickets for home games of the Mumbai Indians have faced many issues with tickets being unavailable to buy.

IPL 2026: Ticket resale in the black market raises concerns

Selling out of tickets within minutes has meant that many fans have been left perplexed as to how to see their favourite players in action. Those with tickets are using the opportunity to make huge profits by reselling them on third-party platforms. 

This has left the fans feeling disheartened as they are missing out on seeing their favourite players in action. For clashes like MI vs RCB, there will be some of the biggest players on display at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will headline the clash between the two teams. 

IPL 2026 tickets are being sold for an exorbitant amount

There have been reports that the relisting of tickets after being sold from official platforms has seen exorbitant prices. For instance, the prices for reselling of tickets for MI vs KKR ranged from around ₹6,500 to ₹50,000, while the tickets for the high-voltage MI vs RCB clash ranged from around ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The huge change in prices makes it difficult for the fans to buy tickets after missing out on them from official sources. The lack of trust when buying from third-party platforms is a different issue altogether.

Ticketing platforms under scanner

Ticketing platforms like BookMyShow and District are under the scanner. These platforms have been reporting tickets being sold out in minutes. However, fans have alleged that these platforms lack transparency and do not sell the 100% of the tickets available to them. Pre-allocation of tickets to VIPs has also been raised as a concern. This has meant that the genuine fans have been left without tickets while those with professional connections have enjoyed tickets.

Influencers called out for getting free tickets




Social media influencers have now become an important part of different teams in the Indian Premier League. There are many influencers who enjoy the benefit of getting free tickets in the name of promoting the sport. However, by giving them the tickets, fans believe they are taking away the opportunity from genuine admirers of the game to experience the sport from stadiums.

IPL vs BBL: Sub-standard stadiums and amenities

When it comes to watching cricket matches in India, the stadiums have often drawn high criticism for their sub-standard quality. Watching a cricket game in India is really heavy on the pocket of fans. If a fan is able to buy a ticket from official sources, the starting price begins from ₹1000 for marquee games. Buying a ticket for a huge markup price from third-party platforms is another added expense for the fan. However, the expenses do not stop there. When in the stadium, people have to pay for basic amenities like water. This has meant that watching a cricket game in India has been pretty expensive. 

On top of all the expenses, the quality of stadiums has been below average, to say the least. The seats are often not cushioned, and there are seats from which watching the match is a challenge, as there are pillars in the way. When compared to stadiums around the world, the Indian stadiums fall way behind. Even after all the riches of the BCCI, they are unable to provide the fans with a great experience of live matches. Meanwhile, in leagues like the BBL and SA20, fans enjoy watching their favourite teams play at a lower price with much better facilities.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Gone in Minutes: Fans Allege Transparency Issues, Black Market Concerns Rise

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Tags: bengaluruchinnaswamy stadiumIPL 2026IPL 2026 ticketsKKRMIMI VS RCBmumbaiMumbai IndiansrcbRCB vs SRHSRHWankhede Stadium

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MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

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MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026
MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026
MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026
MI vs RCB: Tickets For Marquee Clash Sold Out in Minutes; Exorbitant Prices, Third-Party Reselling Among Major Concerns Ahead Of IPL 2026

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