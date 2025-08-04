Michael Cole Finally Reveals His Favorite, And It’s Not Who You Think!

WWE’s long time play by play announcer, Michael Cole (real name Sean Michael Coulthard), proclaimed his former SmackDown partner Taz as his favorite commentary partner of all time prior to WWE’s SummerSlam weekend celebrations. In an interview with WFAN, Cole talked about the many partners he’s worked with over the years like JBL, Corey Graves and Pat McAfee, but showed no hesitation in naming Taz as the one who shaped his commentary career with Paul Heyman running the show at WWE.

“Taz and I took over SmackDown, and Paul Heyman was our boss,” Cole said, continuing, “for a number of years to me, we were the best announce team in the business.” Cole’s high praise also elicited a Twitter (X) response from Taz himself, who replied simply:

Taz has reacted to Michael Cole calling him his favorite commentary partner of his career: “Thank you brother…same.” pic.twitter.com/uwgaMtaMq3 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 2, 2025

With over 28 years as a WWE commentator, Cole said that there were others like JBL, Graves, and McAfee that made a lasting impact, but it was his chemistry with Taz that was so obvious. Their chemistry on SmackDown from 2001 to 2006 set the standard for great storytelling on a broadcast.

“Great commentary is built on trust, timing, and chemistry”

The timing of Cole’s ruminations is interesting: he’s about to embark on WWE’s largest two night event, “SummerSlam” in early August 2025. While he is currently announcing alongside Pat McAfee and Corey Graves, this realization confirms the long arch of the legacy of the Cole Taz era during these highwater times in SmackDown history. Insiders in the industry reiterated Cole’s experience. There isn’t a generation of legends from Jim Ross who commented on his worth ethic and loyalty to WWE, to Nigel McGuinness saying that Cole taught him a majority of what he knows about wrestling commentary, that don’t respect Cole. The maybe greatest enduring lesson that came from Cole’s career: great commentary is built on trust, timing, and chemistry. The Cole Taz duo introduced us into the storytelling era of WWE announcing and the influence on the creation and delivery of commentary.

