Home > Sports > Milwaukee Bucks’ $107M Gamble: Brilliant Masterstroke or Catastrophic Blunder?

Milwaukee Bucks’ $107M Gamble: Brilliant Masterstroke or Catastrophic Blunder?

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA by signing Myles Turner to a $107 million deal, clearing cap space by waiving Damian Lillard’s contract stretching his salary over five years. While Turner fills a center need, the move burdens Milwaukee with dead money and leaves the team without a true point guard.

Myles Turner
Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107M deal (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 14:41:29 IST

The American basketball team Milwaukee Bucks shocked the National Basketball League (NBA) by signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract, replacing longtime rim protector Brook Lopez who was an ideal fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo for years. Before this move, the Bucks were a team desperate for answers lacking a starting point guard and a reliable center. While Turner fills one of those gaps, the way Milwaukee cleared cap space for this deal is a masterclass in financial panic. To afford Turner’s contract, the Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard’s remaining deal, turning $113 million owed over two years into $22.5 million per year spread over five seasons. This move trades short-term flexibility for long-term financial strain, raising serious questions about Milwaukee’s direction.

Addressing Needs, But Creating New Problems

Though the signing of Turner solves Milwaukee’s center position, the Bucks remain far from a complete team. Turner is a solid defender and shooter but lacks the ability to create offense consistently. During his time with Indiana, he wasn’t the go-to player in crucial moments, raising doubts about his ability to step up alongside Giannis in high-pressure situations. More importantly, Milwaukee still lacks a true starting point guard—a glaring hole that signing Turner did not address. Reports indicate Giannis initially supported adding Turner but is displeased with the decision to waive Lillard, recognizing how the heavy financial commitment to Lillard’s dead contract will hamper the team’s ability to build around him in the coming years.

A Questionable Fit and Costly Gamble

Turner’s shooting percentages significantly dropped when not playing alongside elite facilitators like Tyrese Haliburton, who is no longer with the Bucks. Without a strong playmaker to initiate offense, questions arise about how Turner will fit in Milwaukee’s system. Meanwhile, Lillard’s dead money contract will linger long past Giannis’s prime and likely beyond Turner’s tenure, restricting the team’s flexibility in future seasons. While the Bucks did make some savvy moves early in the offseason—re-signing key role players like Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr. on modest deals with player options—those moves barely scratch the surface of what this roster needs. Essentially, Milwaukee has made a costly gamble, trading future financial flexibility and roster flexibility for a short-term “fix” that might only deepen their struggles and delay meaningful progress.

Must Read: ZIM vs RSA 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Praises South Africa’s Rising Stars After Crushing Win

Tags: milwaukee bucksmyles turnernba
