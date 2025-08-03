Home > Sports > Minnesota Timberwolves Take A Shot On Johnny Juzang’s Shooting Spark

Minnesota Timberwolves Take A Shot On Johnny Juzang’s Shooting Spark

Johnny Juzang has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves after three seasons with the Utah Jazz. Known for his three-point shooting, he hopes to earn a roster spot during training camp. At 24, Juzang brings upside, versatility, and shooting depth to Minnesota’s bench.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 15:48:30 IST

American basketball shooting guard Johnny Juzang is officially heading to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year deal, marking a potential turning point in his NBA journey. After three up-and-down seasons with the Utah Jazz, the former UCLA standout is betting on himself in a fresh environment. Minnesota, meanwhile, is hoping his perimeter shooting adds value to a playoff-caliber roster.

At first glance, it’s not a blockbuster move—but it could quietly pay off. The Timberwolves are building depth, not headlines, and Juzang could slide in as a smart rotation piece if everything clicks during training camp.

A Glimpse of Potential in Utah

Johnny Juzang’s time in Utah showed flashes—career-best averages of 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting nearly 38% from deep last season. In 64 games, including 18 starts, he occasionally lit it up from beyond the arc, even once hitting 41.6% from three during a red-hot stretch. Still, consistency was his biggest challenge, and now in Minnesota, he’ll need to prove he can deliver night after night.

Why Minnesota Makes Sense

The Timberwolves aren’t chasing big names this offseason—they’re building smart. Juzang fits the mold: a low-risk signing with high-reward potential. At 6′7″, he can play multiple positions and give the Wolves added shooting depth. If injuries or rookie struggles strike the rotation, Juzang might just slide in and make an impact. His youth (only 24) also leaves room for development, aligning with Minnesota’s long-term vision.

Final Roster Spot at Stake

Juzang’s deal doesn’t guarantee a permanent place—he’ll need to earn one of Minnesota’s two remaining roster spots during training camp. But his veteran experience and proven shooting could give him the edge. The Wolves are quietly assembling a bench with depth and flexibility. If Juzang catches fire in camp, he could be a surprise contributor in the upcoming season. For now, fans should keep an eye on his preseason performance—it might just be the beginning of a solid comeback story.

