Botched Homage: Amateur MMA Fighter Desperately Tries And Fails To Copy Max Holloway’s Viral Moment

An amateur MMA fighter's failed attempt to recreate Max Holloway’s iconic UFC 300 knockout went viral for all the wrong reasons. During AKA 48, Byron Walker knocked out his opponent after a center-cage exchange—but fans mocked it online, calling it a forced, embarrassing imitation of a legendary moment.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 15:22:22 IST

At American Kombat Alliance 48 on August 2, amateur welterweights Byron Walker and Glen Norman mirrored the now-infamous final center-octagon exchange made legendary by Max Holloway at UFC 300. But Walker’s attempt at recreating the moment fell flat and fans were merciless in their response.

Holloway’s Moment of Glory

At UFC 300, Max Holloway circled Justin Gaethje into the center of the octagon in the final seconds, boldly challenging him to stand and fight. When Gaethje accepted, Holloway delivered a crushing knockout punch that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The viral moment became a symbol of fighting bravado, earning Holloway instant cult-status among MMA fans globally.

Walker’s Attempt Falls Flat

In the amateur matchup, Norman mimicked Gaethje, signaling for a strike in the cage’s center. Walker obliged but after landing a straight right that knocked Norman into unconsciousness, he faltered. The moment felt staged rather than spontaneous; there was no tense buildup, no drama, only a cold, clinical knockout. It lacked the electricity of Holloway’s thunderous finish.


Fans Tear into the Imitation

Social media erupted with memes and savage commentary as fans roasted Walker’s version. Many called it “embarrassing,” “forced,” and a hollow echo of the original. Comments ranged from “Nice punch, no soul,” to “That’s not homage that’s karaoke of someone else’s hit song.” The consensus: some moments are too raw to clone successfully.


What Holloway Himself Said

Holloway’s message is clear: if you try to copy the moment, you must fully commit. Fighters like Dustin Poirier have walked out of such exchanges, admitting they couldn’t handle the intensity. After his UFC 318 win over ‘The Diamond,’ Holloway confirmed he’s targeting a Topuria rematch in lightweight, promising even bigger stages and title shots ahead.

While Walker’s poor homage bombed in the poll of MMA purists, one thing is certain: Holloway’s center-cage knockout moments will continue to inspire and intimidate fighters for years. But fans know not every imitation lives up to the real thing.

Tags: Byron WalkerGlen NormanMax HollowayMMA

